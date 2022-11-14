ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows NYC moped muggers drag girl, 12, down street to snatch necklace

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBZPr_0jAD6bet00

Sickening video shows the moment a duo on a moped dragged a 12-year-old girl down a Queens sidewalk while stealing her pricey necklace — part of a pattern targeting a total of seven victims in the borough.

The pre-teen was heading home from school around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 when the pair rolled up to her on Layton Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst, police said.

The backseat passenger grabbed the girl’s $1,800 chain and dragged her along with it on the sidewalk, according to cops and the clip released by the NYPD late Sunday.

The cruel duo then drove off with the chain, cops said.

Cops said that two days later, the same moped-riding crooks are believed to have targeted four more victims in a spree that lasted over six hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376RBr_0jAD6bet00
The backseat moped passenger grabbed the 12-year-old girl by the necklace and dragged her along the sidewalk on Layton Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst, police said.
NYPD

First they approached a 37-year-old woman at 34th Avenue and 103rd Street around 2:20 p.m., punching her in the face and trying to grab her necklace, cops said. They broke the piece of jewelry but weren’t able to make off with it, authorities said.

Then they targeted a 43-year-old woman who was walking at 31st Avenue and 76th Street around 4:30 p.m., grabbing two of her necklaces before driving off, cops said.

The partners in crime hit the streets again around 7 p.m. that same day — ripping the necklace off the neck of a 52-year-old man on 75th Street near Woodside Avenue, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeJK4_0jAD6bet00
The pre-teen was on her way home from school when she was mugged, cops said.
NYPD

Then around 8:50 p.m., they rolled up to a 35-year-old woman on 73rd Street near 35th Avenue and snatched her necklace, cops said.

The muggers picked up again around 3 p.m. the next day — driving up to an unsuspecting 70-year-old woman and grabbing her necklace, police said.

The duo took nearly two weeks off before they targeted their next victim — a 48-year-old woman walking at Penrod Street and Otis Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 7, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu6nq_0jAD6bet00
Police are still looking for the suspects, who they believe are connected to a total of seven incidents.
NYPD

They approached her on their moped and yanked off her necklace as well, police said.

The crooks are still in the wind.

Comments / 7

Sue Tillery
4d ago

People start arming yourself with Ink pens or ice picks. that will stop those moped bandits!

Reply
6
Marjorie Reyes
4d ago

People be aware off your surroundings. Tuck your jewelry inside yr coat. I don’t display jewelry. Because off thieves. They do that in the islands snatch your chains

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes

NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con shot in August outside Queens deli dies, killer still on loose

A 29-year-old ex-con shot outside a Queens deli in August has died, police said Thursday. Julian Askew was home recovering from his wounds when he took a turn for the worse on Monday and was rushed to Queens Hospital, where he died, police said. Askew was confronted by two men as he left a deli on Waltham St. near Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5. One stepped away and got ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

1 injured in road rage shooting in Queens

See below for the latest updates. Breaking down the causes of road rage; Manhunt continues. Police are looking for the person who fired multiple shots into a car with passengers during a road rage incident in Queens Thursday morning. Rush-hour road-rage led to gunshots in one Queens neighborhood Thursday morning.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Mom blasts ‘victim blaming’ in daughter’s mystery death

This story has been corrected to update how Mckenna’s body was found. ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — When Deirdre McKenna sat down with PIX11 News Wednesday afternoon, she had two goals in mind: defend her daughter’s character and find the man who wheeled Claire McKenna’s body on a dolly in the early hours of Oct. 12. “She didn’t […]
ASTORIA, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge

The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
RIDGE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy