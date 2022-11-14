Video shows NYC moped muggers drag girl, 12, down street to snatch necklace

Sickening video shows the moment a duo on a moped dragged a 12-year-old girl down a Queens sidewalk while stealing her pricey necklace — part of a pattern targeting a total of seven victims in the borough.

The pre-teen was heading home from school around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 when the pair rolled up to her on Layton Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst, police said.

The backseat passenger grabbed the girl’s $1,800 chain and dragged her along with it on the sidewalk, according to cops and the clip released by the NYPD late Sunday.

The cruel duo then drove off with the chain, cops said.

Cops said that two days later, the same moped-riding crooks are believed to have targeted four more victims in a spree that lasted over six hours.

The backseat moped passenger grabbed the 12-year-old girl by the necklace and dragged her along the sidewalk on Layton Street near Britton Avenue in Elmhurst, police said. NYPD

First they approached a 37-year-old woman at 34th Avenue and 103rd Street around 2:20 p.m., punching her in the face and trying to grab her necklace, cops said. They broke the piece of jewelry but weren’t able to make off with it, authorities said.

Then they targeted a 43-year-old woman who was walking at 31st Avenue and 76th Street around 4:30 p.m., grabbing two of her necklaces before driving off, cops said.

The partners in crime hit the streets again around 7 p.m. that same day — ripping the necklace off the neck of a 52-year-old man on 75th Street near Woodside Avenue, authorities said.

The pre-teen was on her way home from school when she was mugged, cops said. NYPD

Then around 8:50 p.m., they rolled up to a 35-year-old woman on 73rd Street near 35th Avenue and snatched her necklace, cops said.

The muggers picked up again around 3 p.m. the next day — driving up to an unsuspecting 70-year-old woman and grabbing her necklace, police said.

The duo took nearly two weeks off before they targeted their next victim — a 48-year-old woman walking at Penrod Street and Otis Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 7, authorities said.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who they believe are connected to a total of seven incidents. NYPD

They approached her on their moped and yanked off her necklace as well, police said.

The crooks are still in the wind.