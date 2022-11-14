ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two women busted for smuggling cocaine hidden in hair extensions

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
 4 days ago

It was a hairy situation.

Two women were arrested in Colombia Thursday for attempting to smuggle cocaine in their hair extensions, the Colombian Ministry of Defense said.

The ladies, who used the extensions to create elaborate, poofy hairstyles, were busted at two separate airports in the South American country, the agency said.

One of the suspects watching a Colombian officer uncover the drugs.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
One of the suspects speaking to a Colombian officer.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
One of the suspects pictured alongside the drugs and hair extensions used for the smuggling operation.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
One of the suspects pictured alongside the drugs and hair extensions used for the smuggling operation.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
The drugs were stashed inside small, round, black canisters.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
The two suspects were arrested.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters
The drugs used for the smuggling operation.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters

They were headed to Madrid, Spain, and were stopped after going through security when a body scan showed foreign objects were stashed in their hair, Col. Carlos Alberto Potes said.

The drugs were hidden in small, round black tubes and were strapped to the suspects’ scalps underneath the extensions, images show.

The drugs were stashed inside capsules and strapped to the suspects’ scalps.
Colombian Police Handout/Reuters

Authorities in Colombia proudly displayed the contraband they recovered alongside the hair extensions and the suspects in a series of images.

In all, about 2 kilos of the powdery white drug were recovered.

