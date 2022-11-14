Read full article on original website
Missouri golf course now a PGA Tour video game stage
One of Missouri's most well-known golf courses is now a stage on the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
