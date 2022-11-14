If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.

