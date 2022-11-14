Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Grammys 2023: Breaking down this year's Best New Artist category
Damian Davino of Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Latto, and Molly Tuttle Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Theo Wargo/Leon Bennett/Bryan Steffy/Terry Wyatt/Getty Images. There’s a first time for everything! With every new Grammys cycle comes a new Best New Artist category, predictably filled with artists whose newness varies from “debut album came out in April” to “co-wrote Rihanna’s ‘California King Bed.” Despite this, the Academy managed to assemble a diverse list of artists spanning genre and mainstream appeal (although this writer won’t forget the Academy’s Doechii, Ethel Cain, and Black Country, New Road erasure.)
A.V. Club
Essential Elton John: Counting down the Rocket Man's 30 best songs
Four years after it kicked off in September 2018, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has its final North American dates this November. The site of these last U.S. shows can’t help but stir memories of Elton’s phenomenal imperial phase of the 1970s. They’re held at Dodger Stadium, the venue where he gave two concerts in 1975, not long after releasing Rock Of The Westies, his second number-one album that year. The concerts marked the peak of Elton-mania, but his fame never subsided, and he spent the next five decades in constant motion, playing shows and releasing records at a rate that puts both his contemporaries and disciples to shame.
A.V. Club
The greatest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performances of all time, ranked
Back in the day, the concert and jam session held during the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies were invite-only. Whatever happened on that stage, stayed on the stage, something that only the elite members of the entertainment industry were lucky enough to witness. The advent of cable TV and the internet changed all that, of course, turning the induction ceremony into the reason to pay attention to the proceedings: with all that talent under one roof each year, there was an excellent chance that something interesting would happen.
Jeff Goldblum Just Discovered And Tried Pocky For The First Time, And People Are Obsessed With His Reaction
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
A.V. Club
Seven Grammy nominations later, Adele's postponed Vegas residency finally arrives
At long last, it’s time for Adele to get back to what she does best—and we’re not talking about offering sage advice to Jennifer Lawrence about avoiding Passengers. Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency finally arrives on Friday; the series will run at the Caesars Palace Colosseum from November 18 to March 25, 2023.
A.V. Club
Quentin Tarantino announces he's shooting an 8-episode mystery show next year
Quentin Tarantino’s ongoing efforts to do things that are Absolutely Not Directing Movies—writing books, picking fights with Marvel fans, picking fights with the relatives of dead people he puts in his movies, etc.—continued apace last night, with Variety reporting that Tarantino apparently announced that he’s going to film an 8-episode TV show some time in 2023. Tarantino made the news at an event last night in New York, where he was promoting his new collection of movie essays, Cinema Speculation.
A.V. Club
Legally, Mariah Carey can't call herself Queen of Christmas
Mariah Carey’s bid to be crowned the One True Queen of Christmas has been denied. In the realm of pop culture, the singer certainly has a claim on the title, owing to her tremendously successful and timeless holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” As such, she was hoping to extend her reign into the realm of trademarks so that she could brand skin care products, dog leashes, coconut milk, and more. (No, really.) But another Christmas Queen stood in her way.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Disenchanted presents Princess Amy Adams once more. Disney+, Friday, 12:01...
A.V. Club
Clearly vibing with "Anti-Hero," Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift's Eras tour
Swifties, fly your red knit scarves at half-mast today: Ticketmaster is nixing Friday’s planned general public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster shared via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos
Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.
A.V. Club
Quentin Tarantino says the current Hollywood era is tied for the worst in history
Look, it’s no surprise that Quentin Tarantino is not a fan of the current state of the movie biz. He is among a group of cinema auteurs that are vocally anti-Marvel, and in fact has been highly critical of Disney’s monopoly on the movies as a whole. For Tarantino to say that we’re in one of the “worst” eras in Hollywood history is not breaking news, but perhaps you’ll be interested to see what other eras rank alongside it.
A.V. Club
Zoe Saldaña definitely wouldn't miss certain parts of playing Gamora
If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.
A.V. Club
Kevin McHale wouldn’t go back to a Glee reboot, says he couldn’t play a character in a wheelchair
In an interview earlier this month that succinctly illustrated the complex and confusing nature of both Ryan Murphy and his very popular co-creation Glee, Murphy suggested both that Glee should’ve ended long before it did, specifically with the death of Cory Monteith, and also that the show could someday come back as a new thing—either a reboot or a Broadway adaptation or whatever. If it does come back as a reboot, though, don’t count on original cast member Kevin McHale to reprise his role as Artie Abrams.
A.V. Club
Branson docuseries trailer invites you into the mind of a billionaire
A billionaire who is “capable of spending every single penny on some project that was going to lose it all.” Sound familiar? This isn’t an assessment of Elon Musk tanking Twitter, but a reflection on eccentric British mogul Richard Branson in the new HBO Max four-part docuseries Branson, premiering December 1, 2022. The fact that the description can be applied to multiple powerful entrepreneurs is somewhat troubling, but birds of a feather do flock together. (Or in this case, all try to get to space before the others.)
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser will not attend the Golden Globes even if he cinches a nomination
With his performance in Darren Arronofky’s drama The Whale, Brendan Fraser has become an award-season frontrunner, carving out his own comeback. However, Fraser’s not the only one who has made a return to the industry this year—as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association makes plans to usher in a new era of the Golden Globes. Nonetheless, Fraser says that even if he receives a nomination for The Whale, he will not attend the ceremony.
A.V. Club
Zoë Kravitz says that Big Little Lies is done—for real this time
Sure, we’d all like to see Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley back onscreen together again, but don’t get your hopes up for a third season of Big Little Lies. In a new video for GQ, Kravitz is asked to weigh in on the HBO show’s return, and her answer sounds pretty definitive.
A.V. Club
Jamie Lee Curtis says “the right people” are talking about a Freaky Friday sequel
If you ignore Freaky, the Freaky Friday horror-comedy starring Vince Vaughn, it’s been a while since we’ve had a Friday that one could describe as “Freaky.” If you don’t ignore that, it’s only been two years. Nevertheless, what people actually want is not just a body swap, but rather for Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to body swap. Finally, Freaky fans might get their wish.
Comments / 0