Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boy was detained and later released after investigators determined he wasn't responsible for a threat written on a bathroom stall at Hickman High School on Wednesday, Columbia police say. The Columbia Police Department released more information about the threat Thursday on its social media accounts after CPS officials alerted families Wednesday. The post Boy detained and released in Hickman High School threat investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Public asked to avoid death investigation scene in north Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the city’s north side. It was around 9 a.m. this morning when the department announced detectives and crime scene investigators were currently on scene at an address in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Blue Ridge is closed between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Monroe County train derailment closes road in mid-Missouri’s Paris; no injuries
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a trail derailment in mid-Missouri’s Paris, which is about 60 miles northeast of Columbia. Five to six train cars have derailed. A Monroe County Sheriff’s dispatcher tells 939 the Eagle that there are no injuries. The dispatcher says a train struck an unoccupied semi in downtown Paris. We’re told the truck driver was able to get out of the semi, and that the train conductor is not injured.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Charges pending against Columbia murder suspect
Columbia Police are seeking first degree murder charges against a probationer suspected of killing a woman in a domestic violence incident. Detective Maggie Franks of CPD’s domestic violence enforcement unit says police are also seeking armed criminal action and child endangerment charges against 31-year-old Montez Lee Williams, who’s jailed without bond.
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
kwos.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Comments / 0