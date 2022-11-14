ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had a first taste of wintry weather over the weekend – the chilly air has settled into West Michigan! This is a great time to curl up in front of the fire or with a nice blanket and a good book. One of our favorite authors has a brand new, winter-themed novel called “A Wish For Winter.” Wade Rouse joins us to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it!

A Wish For Winter

On sale November 15
WadeRouse.com
ViolaShipman.com

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

