Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We had a first taste of wintry weather over the weekend – the chilly air has settled into West Michigan! This is a great time to curl up in front of the fire or with a nice blanket and a good book. One of our favorite authors has a brand new, winter-themed novel called “A Wish For Winter.” Wade Rouse joins us to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it!
A Wish For Winter
On sale November 15
WadeRouse.com
ViolaShipman.com
