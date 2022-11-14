Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
KTLO
Salesville man pleads guilty to pouring gasoline on female
A Salesville-area man who is alleged to have poured gasoline on a woman, then threatened to light a match and set her aflame appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-three-year-old Clayton Robert Moore pled guilty to charges of second degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third degree domestic battery.
KTLO
Marion Co. man arrested for running over man during property dispute
A Marion County man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault after a running over a man in during a property dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a location nine miles north on Arkansas Highway 14. North....
KTLO
Marion County Library offering curbside service
The Marion County Library is offering curbside service while they are closed to do water damage. Library Director Dana Scott says while they do not have an opening date, they are still in the building answering phones and responding to emails. Earlier this week the library closed to the public...
KTLO
MH man admits to false report of woman trapped in storage unit
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-six-year-old Donald Ray Hall entered a guilty plea to drug related charges and filing a false report. He was put on probation for six years.
KTLO
Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of local scam
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated alert for a scam that continues to progress in the area. The department says they have had multiple calls regarding a Harrison phone number calling citizens, stating they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammers are very convincing and have masked their phone number to be the Boone County Sheriff’s Office phone number. In addition, the scammers are asking citizens to get pre-paid Visa cards in order to take care of their warrants. They have also name people in the community, like Judge Robert Hathaway, saying he signed the warrant against them.
KTLO
Marion Co. Jurors to meet Monday
Marion County Jurors on the yellow panel will need to report Monday morning. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, jurors will need to meet in the courthouse courtroom at 9.
KTLO
Special session of Marion County Quorum Court Thursday
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 6. Items on the agenda include discussion of an ordinance for the election reimbursement; and a vehicle and body storage container for the Coroner.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Mtn. View Waterworks; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Wednesday evening for the customers along Ledgers Road and those on Heritage Oaks and JW Lane due to a water line break. A boil water remains...
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
KTLO
General and water fund items approved during Gassville CC meeting
The Gassville City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening with one member absent. Mayor Jeff Braim has the report. All meeting minutes and other city news may be viewed on the official City of Gassville website at www.cityofgassville.org.
KTLO
Baxter Health reports increases of influenza cases
Influenza numbers are on the rise in Baxter County and around the state. Baxter Health’s Infection Preventionist Jennifer Hawkins spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News on the increases that have been seen in the area. Listen:. Since October 2, over 7,000 cases have been reported in...
KTLO
Bus tracking system on agenda for MHPS School Board Thursday
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular November meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the District Administration Building. The agenda includes discussion of a bus tracking system that would allow MHPS parents to track their children’s busses as they travel their daily routes. The system would also allow parents to know when the bus was approaching to ensure their child was at the bus stop on time.
KTLO
Raymond Duncan, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Raymond Duncan of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.Raymond Duncan died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Building inspection status on agenda for Bull Shoals City Council
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly City Council meeting Thursday evening at 6:30 in the Bull Shoals City Hall. On the agenda is discussion of the building inspection status.
KYTV
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Taney County, Mo., authorities searching for man reported missing
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help locating a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, disappeared after an incident at 248 Evan Street in Hollister on November 3. Investigators say he has PTSD and dementia. They say Jourdan left all his personal belongings,...
KTLO
Baxter County Election Commission to certify general election Friday
The Baxter County Election Commissioners will meet Friday afternoon at 2 at the Election Commission Headquarters to certify the November general election. The public is welcome to attend.
KTLO
Terre L. Womack, 55, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 55-year-old Terre L. Womack of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Terre L. Womack died Thursday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Marion County Election Commission to certify general election Thursday
The Marion County Election Commission will meet Thursday afternoon at 3 at the Marion County Courthouse to certify the November general election. The public is invited to attend and observe.
KTLO
Methvin Sanitation contract on agenda for City Council meeting Thursday
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Municipal Building Council Chambers for their regularly scheduled meeting. Agenda items include the discussion of Methvin Sanitation contract; a resolution expressing the willingness of the city to utilize state and street monies for Mountain Home overlays; line item setup to fund petty cash drawer for the police department; budget adjustments; discussion of city clerk; and modification to the employee classification table.
Comments / 0