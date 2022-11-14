The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 MINUTES AGO