KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
KSNB Local4
Temps bottom out, but warmer days are ahead
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloud cover will continue to diminish tonight so expect temperatures to fall through the teens to the single digits by Friday morning. A brisk northwest breeze will compound the cold early in the day dropping wind chills, or “feels like temperatures” from -5 to -15 degrees, the coldest being north of the Tri-Cities.
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
KSNB Local4
Friends of Grand Island Parks receives landscape funds
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The 2022 Greener Towns program recently awarded landscape funding to 11 projects in 7 communities in Nebraska. Friends of Grand Island Parks is one of the recipients of funding for efforts that improve local green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, manage stormwater or accomplish other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals.
KSNB Local4
Cold temperatures didn’t stop the faithful from gathering at the Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Hastings theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see a movie at the newly renovated theater in the Hastings Theatre District. Electrical and plumbing issues have been the main reasons for the hold-up, that’s according to President of Golden Ticket Cinema, John Bloemeke. He also said shipping delays have been a factor with the popcorn popper taking longer than expected to come in.
KSNB Local4
Cold stretch continues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This cold weather pattern remains entrenched over the area and will continue at least into the first half of the weekend. The weather will be characterized by temperatures well below normal for this time of year, resembling late December into January. Subtle disturbances over the next 72 hours or more will trigger bouts of random flurries or snow showers, with very little if any measurable precipitation to cause an impact. Wednesday will start with morning temperatures dropping into the lower teens.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
KSNB Local4
Northwest softball’s Cushing signs with Concordia
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest’s Madison Cushing signed a National Letter of Intent to further her softball career at Concordia Wednesday. The Viking chose to stay in-state for her collegiate career and become a Bulldog a short trip east in Seward.
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
News Channel Nebraska
No active threat, student in custody as police investigate incident at Kearney High
KEARNEY, Neb. - Police say there is no active threat or lockdown as they investigate an incident at Kearney High School. According to a social media post by the Kearney Police Department, one student is in custody related to the incident. A report of a disturbance at the school was called in to police around 11:25 A.M. At noon, three police cruisers and a community service officer vehicle were on site.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
KSNB Local4
Rural Doctor Program set to launch in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University are doing their part to solve a health care shortage. The two have created the ‘Rural Track Program’ which will provide a dual residency. The program is aimed to attract internal medicine and psychiatry students, giving them...
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
News Channel Nebraska
Sandeen leaving Prairie Loft, board looking for new executive director
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings non-profit that promotes outdoor education is looking for a new executive director. Prairie Loft announced Thursday that Amy Sandeen’s last day is December 16. She is leaving to be the Outreach and Special Events Manager with the Crane Trust. Sandeen started at Prairie...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
