HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It felt more like mid January than the week before Thanksgiving, but the cold temperatures didn’t keep them away as they gathered in downtown Hastings for the annual Celebration of Lights. Temperatures below freezing didn’t keep residents from gathering this evening to enjoy choirs singing, vendors offering warm treats and of course the lighting of the tree in downtown Hastings. With feel-like temperatures in the teens, many huddled inside local restaurants and shops to stay warm waiting for the magical moment. Just goes to show that annual traditions will go on no matter what the weather may bring.

18 HOURS AGO