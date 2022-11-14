ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch 'The Secret of the Greco Family' on Netflix—and the Chilling True Story Behind It

By Jessica Sager
 4 days ago
The Secret of the Greco Family dropped on Netflix with little fanfare, but it's generating buzz organically for its terrifying story—which is even scarier because it's based on true events.

Originally titled El secreto del familia Greco, the series is dubbed and has subtitles in English for non-Spanish speakers.

Find out all about the Mexican crime drama, including how to watch and its real-life inspiration.

How to watch The Secret of the Greco Family

The Secret of the Greco Family is currently streaming all episodes on Netflix. You will need the ad-free plan, however: Netflix notes that due to licensing restrictions, the Basic With Ads plan doesn't carry the series.

How many episodes of The Secret of the Greco Family are there?

There are a total of eight episodes for season 1 of The Secret of the Greco Family. They are all currently streaming on Netflix.

Is The Secret of the Greco Family a true story?

The Secret of the Greco Family in itself isn't a true story, but it based on actual events that occurred in Argentina in the 1980s.

In real life, it wasn't the Greco Family, but the Puccio family, that kidnapped members of wealthy families for ransom.

It's suspected that the Puccios first began kidnapping activists while working with the Argentinian secret service a decade earlier, then used similar tactics to abduct rich victims.

Between 1982 and 1985, patriarch Arquimedes Puccio, sons Alejandro and Daniel and three of his acquaintances teamed up to kidnap four people, eventually murdering three of their abductees. Engineer Eduardo Aulet and rugby star Ricardo Manoukian were both slain even though their families paid their ransom; businessman Emilio Naum reportedly died while struggling during his abduction.

One kidnapping victim, Nelida Bollini de Prado, survived and escaped when police raided the Puccio home and found her in their basement.

What happened to the Puccio family?

After the police raid on the Puccio family home, the entire family was arrested on Aug. 23, 1985, except young teen daughter Adriana, who reportedly didn't know about the kidnappings and didn't play a role in them (nor did she aid in any cover-ups).

Arquímedes Puccio was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 2008; he became a lawyer while serving his time. He died from a stroke in 2013 at age 82.

Alejandro Puccio tried to take his own life before testifying in court but his suicide attempt failed. He was sentenced to life behind bars, but was released on parole in 2007. A year later, he died, age 49, from pneumonia.

Daniel Puccio fled Argentina and is still on the lam. The Mirror reports that Daniel has been spotted in New Zealand and Brazil.

Epifanía Puccio, the family matriarch, spent two years in prison before her release, with authorities citing a lack of evidence of her guilt. Daughter Silvia was also acquitted due to lack of evidence.

