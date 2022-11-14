The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Method Man Gets Better With Age

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.



Ryan Coogler on Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

This is the week we’ve waited years for! The sequel to Black Panther. The movie opens this Friday. Here is director Ryan Coogler on what he thinks Chadwick Boseman’s legacy will be . As you can hear in his voice, Ryan Coogler is still grieving the loss of Chadwick Boseman as so many still are.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Rihanna Savage Fenty Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph is featured in Rihanna’s Savage-Fenty lingerie show and she let Sherri Shepherd know she’s not playing no games in this fashion show!

Method Man Gets Better With Age.

I think we can all touch and agree that Method Man is STILL FINE!! Here Sheri Shepherd asks him if he is comfortable being a sex symbol . Method Man has been married for 21 years. Sherri asked him for tips on a successful marriage.

