Rochester, MA

Old Rochester volleyball faces Dennis-Yarmouth in rematch of 2021 Div. 3 state final

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H83C4_0jAD1qcL00

In a rematch of the 2021 Div. 3 state finals, defending champion Old Rochester will face Dennis-Yarmouth on Tuesday in this year’s state semifinals with a spot in the state title game on the line.

“I can't wait,” said Old Rochester head coach Jimmy Oliveira, whose team lost both meetings with the Dolphins 3-0 during the regular season. “The girls are excited and I'm excited for them. I'm excited that they have a shot at redemption vs. D-Y from two earlier season losses.

“We’re hoping we are the next ‘redeem team.’ D-Y is a great team and they beat us by being the better team on those days. But I truly believe we are a different team than we were then. The girls have really started to turn it up in the last four to five games we've played.”

Old Rochester beat Dennis-Yarmouth 3-1 last fall to capture the volleyball program’s first-ever state championship, but graduated several key players from that team.

Despite so many new faces, Oliveira had faith the Bulldogs could make another run at the title in 2022.

“Did I expect to be where we are? Yes,” Oliveira said. “I never mentioned how difficult I thought it would be or the challenges we'd face to get here again. But I believed in this team from day one.

“They've always had the potential and that potential and growth has started to show over the past couple weeks.”

As two returning starters from 2021, senior hitter Ella Soutter and sophomore setter Aubrie Letourneau have been the foundation for Old Rochester this fall.

Soutter leads the Bulldogs in kills (233), digs (237), serve receptions (418) and aces (65) while Letourneau has dished out a team-high 519 assists to top 1,000 for her career.

The Bulldogs have taken their play to another level in recent weeks by finding the right mix on the court to complement Soutter and Letourneau.

“Change is the key to success,” Oliveira said. “We have made a lot of changes in our rotations from game one to now. Constantly trying to find what works best for the team. The girls have bought into that and I think they are focused on winning and doing what's best for the team.

“I also have to give credit to the coaching staff — Ryan Grace, Abby Soutter, Ian McKinnon and Stefan Miranda. We all trust each other and bounce ideas off each other and take each other's thoughts and make changes throughout games as needed. The girls are playing well and trusting each other, but I would say the same for the coaching staff.”

Old Rochester will have to find an answer for senior outside hitter Grace Presswood, who leads D-Y with 348 kills, 298 digs and 63 service aces.

NO. 5 OLD ROCHESTER AT NO. 1 DENNIS-YARMOUTH

What: Div. 3 State Semifinal

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Sandwich High School

Records: Old Rochester (17-6); Dennis-Yarmouth (18-5)

Last game: Old Rochester 3, Norton 1; Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Medfield 0

