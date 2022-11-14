ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ivanka Trump says she won't be involved in father's campaign

Ivanka Trump does not plan to be involved in her father's latest presidential campaign. Ivanka did not attend former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday night. In a post on Instagram, Ivanka said, “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so...
