Michigan State

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
The Ann Arbor News

Muskegon County man wins $450,000 after turning in losing lotto tickets

LANSING, MI – A Muskegon County man is planning on making some home improvements and saving for retirement after he won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. James McKeown, 61, was one of five players selected to play the second-chance game after he submitted losing The Big Spin instant lottery tickets to the Michigan Lottery earlier this year.
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

