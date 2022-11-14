Read full article on original website
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
Michigan is now home to the most complete Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere
DEARBORN, MI - Chalk up another one for the “mitten state.” The most comprehensive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere in the world is now in Michigan on display for all to see. We’re talking 7,000 Christmas ornaments!. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn acquired this huge collection...
Muskegon County man wins $450,000 after turning in losing lotto tickets
LANSING, MI – A Muskegon County man is planning on making some home improvements and saving for retirement after he won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. James McKeown, 61, was one of five players selected to play the second-chance game after he submitted losing The Big Spin instant lottery tickets to the Michigan Lottery earlier this year.
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
Every Michigan restaurant featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
He’s been showing you all kinds of eats across the country since the pilot episode of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” aired in 2006. We’re talking a whopping 42 seasons and more than 400 episodes on the Food Network. Guy Fieri has driven all over Michigan in...
Powerball results for 11/16/22; jackpot worth $76 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching $100 million as there was no winner of the $76 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 16. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 19 will be worth $93 million with a cash option of $46.7 million.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
After years of waiting, Michigan Section 8 renters race to find housing
Darlene Aiello waited eight years to get a Section 8 housing voucher. During that time, she ended up homeless – seeking shelter and sleeping on park benches – until a voucher put a roof over her head in 2017. But Aiello, 56, could lose the assistance if she doesn’t secure new housing soon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
How to watch ‘Bad Axe,’ a critically-revered documentary about Michigan family’s struggles
BAD AXE, MI — A documentary filmmaker’s account of his family’s struggles in small-town Michigan during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic opens in theaters this week. The 100-minute film, “Bad Axe,” takes place in the Thumb community director David Siev calls home when he leaves...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Buses, highways, chargers: Michigan experts plan for electric future
Investing in public transit, infrastructure and the workforce could usher Michigan into an electric era. This is according to the Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification. Created two years ago, the council brings proposals on how Michigan can lead in mobility – a broad term for the electric and autonomous vehicle industries.
