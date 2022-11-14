The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.

