TFB MAKES DONATIONS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Fire departments in Washington County each recently received a check for $150 from the Texas Farm Bureau. This is given as an expression of thanks for the countywide departments work on the property of a Farm Bureau member. The money can be used for their loss prevention program. Texas Farm...
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
The Brenham Heritage Museum did their grand reopening ribbon cutting Thursday morning hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. This is phase 1 of the remodeling of the old post office building. The building has been completely remodeled over 18 months and has many new exhibits that are done professionally. The museum is the highlight of a downtown tour and is an economic driver for the entire county.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
WATER WELL TESTING IN GIDDINGS AREA
Water well testing supplies must be picked up from the AgriLife Extension office in Giddings prior to Nov. 28. The results meeting is Nov. 29. Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, Bryan-College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.
BELLVILLE ISD SEEKING GIFTED AND TALENTED NOMINATIONS
Bellville ISD has begun accepting nominations for their gifted and talented program. Applications are open to all Bellville ISD students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Application forms for potential gifted and talented students can be requested from any of the campuses in the district. To eligible for consideration, those...
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
19 STUDENTS INDUCTED INTO BLINN COLLEGE PTK
Nineteen students were recognized for their academic achievements with induction into the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) national honor society at the Blinn College-Brenham Campus. The students were inducted into PTK’s Beta Alpha Chapter in a ceremony held recently in the Student Center. PTK is recognized by the American Association...
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
SUGAR PLUM MARKET AT THE FAIRGROUNDS
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo this weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and decorations, cooking...
CHRISTMAS STROLL LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Main Street Brenham has announced the event lineup for The Christmas Stroll on Saturday, December 3. It all begins that morning at 8:30am with a showing of the short film, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” at the Historic Simon Theatre. Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved in...
TEXAS WORD WRANGLER BOOK FESTIVAL AT GIDDINGS LIBRARY
The Giddings Public Library and Cultural Center will be playing host to the Texas Word Wrangler Book Festival this Friday and Saturday. 24 authors from around the state of Texas that were selected by the Word Wrangler Committee will be gathering for the event. The Book Festival runs from 9am-5pm...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR MEMBERS MAKE THE REGION 27 CHOIR
Eleven members of the Brenham High School Choir have been honored by the Texas Music Educators Association. The Brenham students were chosen for the TMEA Region 27 Choir after a performance that occurred on Saturday, November 5, at Stratford High School. According to BHS Choir Director Amanda Seymour, choir members...
16TH ANNUAL SCHMECKENFEST COMING TO LA GRANGE
The La Grange Main Street and Visitors Bureau is inviting the public to the 16th Annual Schmeckenfest. Schmeckenfest is taking place on Thursday, December 1, from 5-8pm at the Fayette County Courthouse. The free event attracts visitors to the square to sample of 29 different types of wassail made by...
COCAINE ARREST IN FAYETTE COUNTY
An Austin man learned what so many others already have, that you don’t bring illegal narcotics into Fayette County. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Holly Smith made a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning at 3:20am near West Point. After an investigation, 22-year-old Joel Padilla-Gutierrez was allegedly found in...
BREAK IN REPORTED AT LOCAL VAPE SHOP
One person was arrested after a local Vape shop was broken into. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 4:35, Officers were notified of a subject attempting to break into the Legacy Vape Shop at 1710 South Day Street. Cpl. Guerra and Detective Zachary Greig arrived quickly in the area and were able to locate the Suspect who attempted to flee on foot but was captured without further incident. The Suspect, Caden Alexander Howsley, 17 of Brenham, was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for Burglary of a Building. No property was stolen from the business but the front glass door was damaged.
AREA ROUND PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. BELTON TIGERS
The Brenham Cubs will face the Belton Tigers in the Area Round of the playoffs later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and the KWHI.com Main Feed. Brenham...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was arrested Monday evening for Public Intoxication. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 6:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a narcotics complaint. Cpl. Ha made contact with Marvin Dewayne Jones, 41 of Brenham, whom was found to be intoxicated in and public place as well as in possession of marijuana. Jones showed to have three prior convictions for Public Intoxication when checked. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
ST. MARY’S HOSTING PRE HOLIDAY BAZAAR THIS WEEKEND
Tomorrow (Saturday) is the big day for the St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham. They are going to be holding their Pre-Holiday Bazaar, and the public is invited to attend. Shoppers can visit the St. Mary’s Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and...
