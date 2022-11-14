ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Community Foundation of Henderson County announces award winners

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX2Fb_0jACwdB500

On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8), the Community Foundation of Henderson County hosted its first in-person Annual Luncheon since 2019 at Jeter Mountain Farm to recognize its yearly award winners. According to a press release, the event was held at Jeter Mountain Farm and was attended by nearly 250 community members.

The Community Foundation of Henderson County honored two local philanthropists — Dr. Steven Crane and Jane Davis. Crane was presented the Dot Marlow Philanthropic Catalyst Award, and Davis was given the Richard and Vina Sauer Charitable Leadership Award.

Marlow directed a "powerful philanthropic energy for positive impact in Henderson County," and to honor her and the countless contributions she made to the Foundation and the Henderson County community, the Foundation established the Dorothy Dellinger “Dot” Marlow Philanthropic Catalyst Award in 2019, the release said. The Foundation said that recipients of this award reflect her spirit to take action, begin new endeavors and commit to a project. Past Marlow Award Winners include: Kathleen Lees, Albert Lyons, and Renee Kumor.

Crane is a local family medicine practitioner and Volunteer Medical Director for 20 years at The Free Clinics. He was presented the award by Marlow’s daughters, Dottie Kinlaw and Valorie Songer, and granddaughter Rev. Julie Songer Belman.

“One of the pieces of (Crane's) mindset that reflects Dot to me is that commitment to community matters. Dr. Crane has this vision of how our community can be the best — particularly through the healthcare lens, but in a broad global lens of what will it take for us all to live and be as healthy as we can,” said Executive Director of The Free Clinics Judy Long in the release.

Named for the Sauers, the Sauer Charitable Leadership Award "exemplifies the generosity of a husband and wife team who supported many local charities during their lifetimes and then left the first $1 million unrestricted gift to Community Foundation through their will," the release said.

Davis and her late husband, Tom, moved to Henderson County in 2000, immediately immersing themselves into volunteer work, as well as setting up a Scholarship at Community Foundation of Henderson County for local high school graduates heading off to pursue their post-secondary educations. Bullington Gardens, a recipient of Jane and Tom’s charitable works, spoke to her commitment to the organization.

“Jane just totally embraces work. She just came in and was all in. Not just the donating part, but helping with the gardens and helping the organization as a whole,” said Retired Education Director of Bullington, John Murphy, in the press release. “She personally redid some of the gardens, helped with writing grants, and put on events. She even helped write the bylaws for us to become a 501 (c)(3) organization.”

Past Sauer Award Winners include Dirk and Paige Willms, Ron and Norma Rosenberger, Hall and Sonja Waddell, Grace V. Poli, Bernd and Toby Linder, Phyllis C. Rothrock, Ruth Birge, Thos. R. Shepherd, Mary R. Garrison, Dr. Stuart and Carola Cohn, Marian P. Lowry, Teddi Segal, Robert and Doris Eklund, the Dr. Kathleen McGrady Family, Jeff Miller, Duane and Peggy McKibbin, Dot Marlow, Dr. Colin Thomas, Frank Byrd, Tom and Sue Fazio, Eleanora Meloun, Marcia Caserio, William "Bill" F. Stokes, Jr., William E. "Jamie" Jamison, Kermit Edney, Morris Kaplan, Kenneth Youngblood and Frank Wyttenbach Ewbank.

Comments / 1

Related
theurbannews.com

Local Student Receives National Honor

Barfuo is currently a senior at Asheville High School of Inquiry and Life Sciences (SILSA) where he maintains a 4.23 GPA, placing him in the top 20% of his senior class. He is simultaneously enrolled at A-B Tech Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda

SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
SALUDA, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new nurse practitioner

HENDERSONVILLE – Angela Trogdon, FNP-C has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Parkway, a hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville. Trogdon is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse in critical care, emergency medicine and management. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, her master’s degree in nursing and completed her family nurse practitioner program from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Trustee Ousted from Museum Board

An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

AdventHealth welcomes new doctor of osteopathy

HENDERSONVILLE – Carla Renaldo, DO, has joined the primary care providers at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville. Renaldo is board-certified in internal medicine and focuses on preventive health with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle. Renaldo earned her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Cedar Crest College in Allentown,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector

Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Hendersonville Toy Company Receives Over $25,000 From Community Investors

After announcing plans last month to open a brick and mortar location in the Historic Seventh Avenue District of downtown Hendersonville, Hendersonville Toy Company is well on their way after a successful crowd investing campaign through the online platform Mainvest.com. Hendersonville Toy Company launched their Mainvest campaign in September of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WFAE.org

Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law

March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

$650M Pratt & Whitney plant opens in South Asheville

With attendance from Gov. Roy Cooper, numerous company officials and a slew of local politicians and business leaders, the mammoth 1.2 million-square-foot Pratt & Whitney plant held an opening ceremony Nov. 16 in South Asheville. The $650 million plant, billed as “transformative” for the region, eventually will employ 800 people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months

Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
CANTON, NC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Humane Society's Longest-Staying Dog Finds Furever Home!

Asheville -- November 14, 2022: WNCTIMES is happy to share the wonderful news about the Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog in their care finally finding his Furever Home!. Asheville Humane Society announced the Big Event yesterday on their Facebook Page:. "BIG news! Our longest stay dog, Ed, was adopted today!!!!...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy