WISH-TV
More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Don’t Leave These Six Things in Your Car When it’s Freezing
The temperatures will be below freezing this week in the Evansville area. You might want to take these items out of your vehicle before we hit those low temperatures. In case you didn't notice, it is getting pretty cold outside, especially at night. This week, we will see temperatures here in the Evansville area go below freezing (32 degrees). According to Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, tonight through next Tuesday, nighttime temperatures will go below the freezing level.
westkentuckystar.com
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
vincennespbs.org
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
wevv.com
Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro
Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
KFVS12
Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
vincennespbs.org
Deadline to order wreaths is days away
The deadline for a special ceremony is on Sunday. Wreaths Across America remembers the fallen and honors those who served by placing Remembrance wreaths on Veteran’s graves. Gary Hackney has been with the Wreaths for Knox County organization since 2015 and says it’s a wonderful way to honor and remember the Vincennes residents that served our country.
14news.com
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 48-hour journey started in Evansville on Thursday. “The reasons for experiencing homeless vary greatly, and that pathway out varies just as greatly,” said Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus. “Each person has a different back story, so the challenges are going to be unique to that individual.”
vincennespbs.org
Prices for Holiday meals on the rise again
Local families will be paying a little more for their holiday meals this year and there’s a reason for that. First City News spoke with Jennifer Steffy. She’s the Department Chair of the Agribusiness Program at Vincennes University. She says from 2020 to 2021, the average cost of...
WTVW
First responders urge natural gas safety
TRI-STATE. (WEHT) – After three explosions in the last four months over the tri-state, the Henderson Fire Department says they have been receiving more calls from residents who want to make sure their house is safe from natural gas. “Things happen in the area. we know there is going...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
