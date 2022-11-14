Read full article on original website
Prices for Holiday meals on the rise again
Local families will be paying a little more for their holiday meals this year and there’s a reason for that. First City News spoke with Jennifer Steffy. She’s the Department Chair of the Agribusiness Program at Vincennes University. She says from 2020 to 2021, the average cost of...
It’s the Great American Smokeout
Quitting smoking isn’t easy but one Vincennes agency says having a strong support group and plan can make the process much easier. Today marks the 40th Great American Smokeout, which encourages smokers to think about quitting. First City News spoke with Krystal Russell, the program coordinator for the Knox...
Deadline to order wreaths is days away
The deadline for a special ceremony is on Sunday. Wreaths Across America remembers the fallen and honors those who served by placing Remembrance wreaths on Veteran’s graves. Gary Hackney has been with the Wreaths for Knox County organization since 2015 and says it’s a wonderful way to honor and remember the Vincennes residents that served our country.
Authorities warn of child dangers on social media
(Network Indiana) – The Southern District of Indiana says child predators are using any means necessary to abuse children. Attorneys stress as a parent or loved one, you have to get educated about the ways predators are trying to satisfy their sick desires. Social media applications and other online...
Bell ringers still needed at The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Vincennes Corp says it’s still in major need of bell ringers. Right now, the agency says it only has around 370 of 1,500 hours covered for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army says this campaign is its biggest one of the year and the...
Vincennes leaders address Prairie Street concerns
Vincennes leaders want you to know they’re addressing a roadway concern. City engineer John Sprague says plans are in the works to make repairs to Prairie Street between Eric Avenue and 13th Street. This comes after officials say contractors with a housing development added a new sanitary line and...
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
Many interested in Skate Park plans
Vincennes City Hall was filled with citizens as the new skate park details were unveiled. Blueprints and 3D models were displayed for people to look at. Designers of the new park to be located at Lester Square Park gave a presentation about where the plan stands right now. That’s when...
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Tuesdays house explosion in Princeton left three injured
A house explosion in Gibson County was caused by a natural gas leak. Three people were hurt, but not critically in Tuesday’s incident. Two of the injured were taken to the hospital with burns. The third person complained of back pain. The explosion is being blamed on a gas...
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
