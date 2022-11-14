ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

New study: Newberry College has $98 million impact on Midlands community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows Newberry College has a big impact on the Midlands community financially. According to a study conducted by the Lilly Consulting Group, Newberry has a $98 million impact on the Midlands economy each year. The study examined the college’s impacts from operation expenses,...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Celebrating Veterans: Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters we are celebrating our veterans. Tonight we introduce you to Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired. She’s a new widow, and is with her 10 year old son, who keeps her going every day. She wants her son and all generations to know why the military is so strong.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Cares: Lung cancer awareness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– November is lung cancer Awareness month. In this Midlands Cares, ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with MUSC Health about some of the causes of the disease and the importance of finding it early.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Gem and Mineral Show, plus Fireflies Holiday lights this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland Fire Department offers heating equipment safety tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — With colder temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Fire crews work to clear a fuel spill near 1 77

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Fire crews worked Thursday morning to clear a fuel spill near 1 77. According to the Cayce Fire Department, Cayce along with Columbia’s HazMat 1 are on scene of a fuel spill from a tractor trailer on I 77 north bound at mile marker 2.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy shares signs of utility scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

