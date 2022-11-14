Read full article on original website
New study: Newberry College has $98 million impact on Midlands community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new study shows Newberry College has a big impact on the Midlands community financially. According to a study conducted by the Lilly Consulting Group, Newberry has a $98 million impact on the Midlands economy each year. The study examined the college’s impacts from operation expenses,...
Celebrating Veterans: Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters we are celebrating our veterans. Tonight we introduce you to Shannon Morgan, U.S. Army retired. She’s a new widow, and is with her 10 year old son, who keeps her going every day. She wants her son and all generations to know why the military is so strong.
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will soon feel like the holidays in the Vista. The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes. Per a release:. The Congaree Vista Guild...
Midlands Cares: Lung cancer awareness
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– November is lung cancer Awareness month. In this Midlands Cares, ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with MUSC Health about some of the causes of the disease and the importance of finding it early.
Governor’s Carolighting set for Sunday at SC State House, update on road closures
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The state Christmas tree will soon be shining bright. The 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20 on the State House steps, off Gervais Street. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year,” said Governor...
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
Programming Note: Spectrum experiencing issues with MeTV
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are aware of the Spectrum issue with the Start TV channel showing up on Channel 1240, which should be MeTV. This is a Spectrum issue. ME TV is available over the air on 25.4. Thank you for your understanding.
City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
Family of late Midlands man forms bond with law enforcement in wake of tragedy
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Even after an accident more than a decade ago, one Midlands family and members of law enforcement still have close ties. Both are also still looking for answers in a case gone cold. “Rodney was just a different kind of person. He would help anybody,”...
Local Living: Gem and Mineral Show, plus Fireflies Holiday lights this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED lights, featuring 10 themed areas, on 42 nights throughout November and December.
GMC Friday Headlines: SC election results & Lexington county food drive
Friday headlines: The South Carolina election commission certifies election results. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Mission Lexington host a food drive.
Local Living: Annual Governor’s Carolighting and Holiday Pet Adoptions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will hold an adoption special this month. The ‘Thankful for a Home’ special will run November 21-30 2022. The adoption fee for all...
Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department offers heating equipment safety tips
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — With colder temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
Cayce Fire crews work to clear a fuel spill near 1 77
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Cayce Fire crews worked Thursday morning to clear a fuel spill near 1 77. According to the Cayce Fire Department, Cayce along with Columbia’s HazMat 1 are on scene of a fuel spill from a tractor trailer on I 77 north bound at mile marker 2.
Passenger dies after vehicle hits telephone pole & overturns in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night. Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road. According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went...
CPD: Avoid “Warm Up Vehicle Thefts”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s getting colder outside and this is just the beginning. As temperatures continues to plummet, in some cases hovering near freezing or below the Columbia Police Department is asking people to make sure they don’t make the mistake of leaving their car running to keep it warm while it is unoccupied. Police say warm up car thefts are common when it gets cold out, but there are several things you can do to keep yourself from becoming a target for a crime of opportunity.
Dominion Energy shares signs of utility scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is sharing common red flags to watch out for during Utility Scam Awareness Day. The company is telling customers not to provide payment, or account information to suspicious callers. To further protect themselves, customers can fact check the caller by asking them to verify their account balance, information that scammers usually don’t have access to, says the company.
Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
