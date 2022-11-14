Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
vincennespbs.org
Deadline to order wreaths is days away
The deadline for a special ceremony is on Sunday. Wreaths Across America remembers the fallen and honors those who served by placing Remembrance wreaths on Veteran’s graves. Gary Hackney has been with the Wreaths for Knox County organization since 2015 and says it’s a wonderful way to honor and remember the Vincennes residents that served our country.
WTHI
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders address Prairie Street concerns
Vincennes leaders want you to know they’re addressing a roadway concern. City engineer John Sprague says plans are in the works to make repairs to Prairie Street between Eric Avenue and 13th Street. This comes after officials say contractors with a housing development added a new sanitary line and...
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
vincennespbs.org
Elkhorn Road project celebrates completion
Knox County officials celebrated the completion of a road construction project with a ribbon cutting today. Elkhorn Road has been reworked from the US 41 intersection to just past Old Decker Road. First City News spoke with Kellie Streeter, President of the Knox County Board of Commissioners, about why this...
vincennespbs.org
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
WTHI
New job announced for Vigo County School's superintendent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new job has been announced for Vigo County's outgoing school superintendent. According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Dr. Robert Haworth will be the new president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County Indiana. We first told you on Monday that...
vincennespbs.org
Skatepark Meeting looking for public input
Thursday, Vincennes City leaders will be asking for your input. The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting tomorrow concerning the skate park at Lester Square. It will take place at 6 pm at the city hall. Officials say they’ll be taking a look at 2018 design...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Accident On Route 40 (Main Street)
On Wednesday, 11/16/2022 at 13:24 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in front of 1505 West Main (Route 40) with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of their vehicles reporting no injuries. Firefighters assisted with traffic control and debris removal from the highway. Effingham County Sheriff...
wamwamfm.com
Christina Lynn Russell
Christina Lynn Russell, 53, of Petersburg, passed away November 14, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1968 to Leo Wesley and Evelyn (Furman) Woods in Washington, IN. Chris worked in EMS and was the assistant manager at the Petersburg Casey’s for many years. She was baptized on July 5, 2020.
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
vincennespbs.org
Bell ringers still needed at The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Vincennes Corp says it’s still in major need of bell ringers. Right now, the agency says it only has around 370 of 1,500 hours covered for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army says this campaign is its biggest one of the year and the...
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
wamwamfm.com
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr
Steven “Pottsy” Potts Sr., 71, of Washington, IN passed away November 9, 2022. He was born in Huntington, WV on March 6, 1951 to the late James and Annis (Fields) Potts. Steven attended Washington High School. He worked as a mechanic for 25+ years at Washington Chrysler. Steven was a member of the local Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed many things in life such as riding his motorcycles for the last 56 years, shooting pool, working on model cars, telling jokes, going to car shows, watching NASCAR, vegetable gardening, and watching football and basketball. Steven will be deeply missed.
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
