Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Deadline to order wreaths is days away
The deadline for a special ceremony is on Sunday. Wreaths Across America remembers the fallen and honors those who served by placing Remembrance wreaths on Veteran’s graves. Gary Hackney has been with the Wreaths for Knox County organization since 2015 and says it’s a wonderful way to honor and remember the Vincennes residents that served our country.
vincennespbs.org
Many interested in Skate Park plans
Vincennes City Hall was filled with citizens as the new skate park details were unveiled. Blueprints and 3D models were displayed for people to look at. Designers of the new park to be located at Lester Square Park gave a presentation about where the plan stands right now. That’s when...
vincennespbs.org
Bell ringers still needed at The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Vincennes Corp says it’s still in major need of bell ringers. Right now, the agency says it only has around 370 of 1,500 hours covered for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army says this campaign is its biggest one of the year and the...
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
vincennespbs.org
United Way plans event for Giving Tuesday
United Way of Knox County has a unique giving opportunity toward the end of this month. Tuesday, November 29th is Giving Tuesday. In recent years the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been touted as a global generosity movement in the US following the buying days known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dream Center is asking for toy donations this Christmas. Officials will sell the toys to people in the Jacobsville area at a greatly reduced price during their forth annual Affordable Christmas event. An official with the Dream Center says they usually try to sell the toys to their Dream Center […]
WTHI
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
vincennespbs.org
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders address Prairie Street concerns
Vincennes leaders want you to know they’re addressing a roadway concern. City engineer John Sprague says plans are in the works to make repairs to Prairie Street between Eric Avenue and 13th Street. This comes after officials say contractors with a housing development added a new sanitary line and...
vincennespbs.org
Skatepark Meeting looking for public input
Thursday, Vincennes City leaders will be asking for your input. The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting tomorrow concerning the skate park at Lester Square. It will take place at 6 pm at the city hall. Officials say they’ll be taking a look at 2018 design...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
14news.com
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St. Updated: 2 hours ago. Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W....
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
vincennespbs.org
VPD welcome new officer to their ranks
Vincennes’ newest police officer was sworn in on Monday. Rockie Officer Johnathan Murray took his oath before Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday’s Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. The Police Department reports Murray has been conducting officer ride-alongs and will start his field training in the...
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
wamwamfm.com
David Edward McKinley
David Edward McKinley, 60, of Vincennes, passed AWAY and left this earthly world on November 7, 2022 to go to his heavenly home and to be with the Lord in glory for all eternity. He knew this to be because like he’d say the Bible says so. He was...
Vaccinate Your Pets for Less with Low Cost Clinic Coming to Southern Indiana
Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Comments / 0