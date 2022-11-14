Moderna Says New Covid Booster Better Against Omicron BA.5, Triggers Immune Response Against BQ.1.1

Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Microsoft's Satya Nadella Says He Is ‘Very, Very Bullish' on Asia, Especially China and India
The CEO of Microsoft is bullish about Asia as an investment market for data centers, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world. He added that China is an important market, as Microsoft supports multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China. India...
Ready for a ‘cultured chicken cell material’ sandwich? FDA approval means it’s probably on the way (with a better name)
Upside Foods' chicken is grown in a lab and has “characteristics of muscle and connective tissue.”
Flu Variant That Hits Kids and Seniors Harder Than Other Strains Is Dominant in U.S. Right Now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
Apple Will Buy Processors From Factory in Arizona, CEO Tim Cook Reportedly Says
Apple will buy processors from a factory in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly said last month at an internal company meeting in Germany. If Apple were to buy processors manufactured in the U.S., it would represent a significant diversification in Apple's supply chain away from Taiwan. Apple will buy...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability
Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
Nvidia Revenue Falls 17% But Data Center Growth Remains Strong
Nvidia reported fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday for the period ending in October with sales beating analyst expectations but earnings per share coming in light. Nvidia is closely watched by analysts and investors as a leading indicator for the health of the technology industry, because it sells chips and software to so many PC makers and cloud providers.
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and Other Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene in Bangkok for Economic Forum
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris...
Stock Futures Rise as Investors Assess the Prospect of Higher Interest Rates
Stock futures rose Friday as investors continued evaluating earnings reports and tougher language from Federal Reserve speakers. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 80 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500's futures traded higher by 0.4%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.5%. Ross Stores and Palo Alto Networks popped{
Tech Layoffs Are Not a Bellwether for Broader Cuts in Other Industries, Morgan Stanley Analysts Say
Despite large-scale tech layoffs, the broader labor pool is not in true danger yet, given that staffing levels remained below pre-pandemic levels for some time, a Morgan Stanley research note said. Even with a growth slowdown, the number of tech layoffs is minute compared with the larger employment pool, the...
Trump Media Merger Partner Loses Board Member Days Before Pivotal Shareholder Meeting
Justin Shaner, a Florida real estate executive, quit the board of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with Truth Social parent Trump Media. The move came days before DWAC's shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 22. The DWAC-Trump Media deal is being investigated by federal prosecutors and...
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Talks at COP27 Enter Final Stretch — But Draft Deal Slammed for Paving the Way to ‘Climate Hell'
The U.N. climate agency on Thursday published a 20-page first draft of a hoped-for final agreement. It is highly likely to be reworked in the coming days as climate envoys in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh strive to reach an overarching agreement before Friday's deadline. Environmental campaigners...
Passed on Investing in FTX, Twice, Says Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit on Tuesday in New York that he passed on investing in bankrupt crypto trading firm FTX twice, though he stressed the decision was unrelated to current allegations about misuse of customer assets. Mnuchin said valuation was a concern...
These Are The ‘Best And Worst Airports of 2022' in The US: WSJ
While flying out some of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports can be a pleasant experience, departing and arriving in others can cause quite the headache. The Wall Street Journal released it’s anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list – and some of the rankings might surprise you.
Amazon Lays Off Some Devices Employees: Read the Memo From Hardware Chief Dave Limp
Amazon is laying off members of its devices and services team, according to a memo from hardware chief Dave Limp. The job cuts are part of broader layoffs hitting Amazon as it faces a worsening economic outlook. Amazon is laying off some employees in its devices and services unit, hardware...
