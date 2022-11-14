Rhea Ripley discussed the process of getting a new WWE theme song after joining Judgment Day in an interview with Wes Styles. “Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.”

2 HOURS AGO