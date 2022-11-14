Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Offers Strong Praise For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s impressive WWE NXT Women’s Championship reign has caught the attention of the AEW Women’s Champion. Thunder Rosa recently offered high praise for the long-running WWE NXT Women’s Champion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
PWMania
Why AEW Has Been Running So Many Shows in the Northeast United States
AEW President Tony Khan commented on why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States during 2022 during a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV. “As far as running here in the New York/New Jersey area, specifically in New Jersey in Newark...
PWMania
News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future
Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
PWMania
Top Dolla on His WWE Release Last Year: ‘One of the Worst Experiences and Times of My Life’
WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla made an appearance on “Out of Character,” hosted by Ryan Satin, to discuss Hit Row’s return to the company. When asked how he felt about being released by WWE in 2021, Top Dolla said:. “Um, disappointment. Like shame. I’ve worked to get...
PWMania
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name
WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration...
PWMania
Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling
Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches. Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania
Details on the Process of Changing Rhea Ripley’s WWE Theme Song
Rhea Ripley discussed the process of getting a new WWE theme song after joining Judgment Day in an interview with Wes Styles. “Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.”
PWMania
Update on Anthony Bowens Injury, Bowens Comments on His AEW Status
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is currently wearing a sling. As previously stated, Bowens may have suffered a shoulder injury during his loss to Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. It wasn’t clear whether Bowens was truly injured or if the shoulder injury was staged, as Strickland did focus on the shoulder during their match.
PWMania
Footage from Bloody Double Jeopardy Match on Impact, Eric Young and Sami Callihan React
The first-ever Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match, won by Sami Callihan over Eric Young, headlined Thursday’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling. To win the Double Jeopardy match, you must first cause your opponent to bleed before pinning them. Everyone was barred from ringside while Young and Callihan settled the score once and for all.
PWMania
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear
At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
Comments / 0