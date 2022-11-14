Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Brock Lesnar has done it all in WWE, often more than once, meaning that one day he will surely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Not that the man himself seems to care all that much. From his remarkable ascent to the top of the company in just...
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
JBL Explains Why He Wore Baggy Pants on His WWE RAW Return
JBL was seen wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022, which sparked debate on social media. JBL explains why he wore baggy pants on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
Top Dolla on His WWE Release Last Year: ‘One of the Worst Experiences and Times of My Life’
WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla made an appearance on “Out of Character,” hosted by Ryan Satin, to discuss Hit Row’s return to the company. When asked how he felt about being released by WWE in 2021, Top Dolla said:. “Um, disappointment. Like shame. I’ve worked to get...
Call For Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns is unquestionably the most well-known wrestler in WWE history. On his way to the top, he has completely destroyed many stars. Now, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton would be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton competed in a singles match...
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
Corey Graves Praises WWE Act For Succeeding Under Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon stepped away from his executive duties with WWE in July by announcing on social media that it was time for him to "retire." At the time, the 77-year-old was under serious investigation pertaining to a slew of hush money payments allegedly made to former female employees. WWE recently concluded its own internal investigation and deemed that McMahon would not be returning. Now, during life after the former WWE Chairman's reign, WWE commentator Corey Graves has praised a current WWE tag team for managing to succeed under the cut-throat regime of McMahon.
News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future
Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
Matt Hardy on MJF: “I Think He’s Going to Be the Face of Aew for a Very Long Time”
Matt Hardy discusses MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship at Full Gear tomorrow night on the latest “Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy” podcast. Regardless of what MJF says on TV or in interviews, Matt believes MJF will be with the company for a long time. Matt...
