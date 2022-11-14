Toni Storm is the interim AEW World Women’s Champion due to Thunder Rosa’s back injury, which has kept her out of the ring. Storm won the title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out after Rosa had to withdraw from their title match. She has been vocal about Rosa’s injury as well as being the interim champ since then. Storm’s reign as champion has been fruitful, with multiple title defenses on television against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.

