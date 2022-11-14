Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
Why AEW Has Been Running So Many Shows in the Northeast United States
AEW President Tony Khan commented on why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States during 2022 during a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV. “As far as running here in the New York/New Jersey area, specifically in New Jersey in Newark...
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future
Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
AEW Fight Forever “Lights Out” Preview Confirmed for Full Gear
At Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, an exclusive preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed. The video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view, according to AEW Games. They included a new photo from the game and teased that the preview will be “Lights Out.”
Thunder Rosa Offers Strong Praise For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s impressive WWE NXT Women’s Championship reign has caught the attention of the AEW Women’s Champion. Thunder Rosa recently offered high praise for the long-running WWE NXT Women’s Champion during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where...
AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped From Her Title if Her Injury Lingers Too Long
Toni Storm is the interim AEW World Women’s Champion due to Thunder Rosa’s back injury, which has kept her out of the ring. Storm won the title in a fatal 4-way match at All Out after Rosa had to withdraw from their title match. She has been vocal about Rosa’s injury as well as being the interim champ since then. Storm’s reign as champion has been fruitful, with multiple title defenses on television against the likes of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview
The Hot Tag Crew previews AEW Full Gear on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! Join Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they go through the entire card and give their thoughts and predictions. Is AEW in a funk right and in need of a hard reboot after the show? Give it a listen!
WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name
WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration...
Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Sammy Guevara
