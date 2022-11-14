Read full article on original website
SM Energy (SM) Stock Up 6.3% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
SM - Free Report) shares have gained 6.3% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. SM Energy’s third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago earnings of 74 cents per share.
Northern (NOG) Stock Rises 2.6% After Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
NOG - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 8. The upside can be attributed to the independent oil and gas producer’s third-quarter earnings and revenues outperforming the consensus mark. Behind The Earnings Headlines. Northern Oil reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted...
Alibaba (BABA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BABA - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.82 per ADS (RMB 12.92), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The figure increased 15% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in RMB terms. Revenues of RMB 207.2 billion ($29.1 billion) rose 3% from the...
Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Rise Y/Y
AMAT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.02%. Further, the figure improved 5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. Net sales of $6.75 billion climbed 10% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and surpassed the...
Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
FSI - Free Report) logged profits of roughly $1.11 million or 9 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 compared with a profit of roughly $1.16 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company registered revenues of around...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
These S&P 500 Companies Generate Substantial Cash
Investors love to target companies with strong free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures. Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what ways?. A...
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite alongside the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than other fund classes.
Masco (MAS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, 2022 View Down
MAS - Free Report) reported results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been grappling with lower demand, higher operational costs and additional foreign currency headwinds. Following the results, the company’s shares were down 5.2% in the pre-market trading session.
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
KEYS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) results, beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates. The strong performance was backed by record orders and sustained demand across all end markets and regions. Also, the company successfully navigated the supply chain and geopolitical disruptions, which contributed to the solid quarterly results.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Bear of the Day: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)
HTZ - Free Report) is a rental car company that reemerged on the public markets after it filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic. Hertz shares have gone on a wild, volatile ride in 2022 and are currently down 32%. And now Hertz’s earnings outlook is trending in the wrong direction.
Should SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
ONEO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $298.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Omnicom (OMC) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
OMC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Omnicom due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Gap (GPS) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Solid Demand
GPS - Free Report) rose more than 7% in the after-market session on Nov 17, following the third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics improved year over year. Despite inflation concerns, results gained from sturdy demand for formal clothing...
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Why Lowe's (LOW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
