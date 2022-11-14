Read full article on original website
Testing Meta's Quest Pro VR Headset With CNBC Technology Executive Council Members
Meta is betting that businesses, not consumers, will be the first big market for its $1,500 headset. Reality Labs Vice President Ash Jhaveri said the headset enables wearers to be fully present and focused, unlike when they use their smartphones. Two CNBC Technology Executive Council members tested out Meta's new...
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount
GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
Ready for a ‘cultured chicken cell material’ sandwich? FDA approval means it’s probably on the way (with a better name)
Upside Foods' chicken is grown in a lab and has “characteristics of muscle and connective tissue.”
With U.S. Economy at Risk, Here's How a National Rail Strike Could Start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
S&P 500 Falls Slightly on Friday, Heads for a Losing Week
The S&P 500 fell on Friday as investors pored over the latest earnings reports and assessed tougher language from Federal Reserve speakers. The broad market index was lower by 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 48 points, or 0.1%. All of...
