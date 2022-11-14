We close out this eventful week with pre-market futures in the green across the board: the Dow is +230 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +35 and the Nasdaq +120 points aheads of the bell. The smoke continues to clear on big-box retailers having reported Q3 earnings, and economic prints continue the narrative, for the most part, that the economy remains on a slow trajectory toward lower inflation metrics. Major market indices are flat over the past five trading days, with the exception of the small-cap Russell 2000, which is down -2.5%.

7 HOURS AGO