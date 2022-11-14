Read full article on original website
Breaking Down Retail Earnings That Highlight Slowing Consumer Spending
It is no surprise that the combined weight of elevated inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about the economy have forced consumers to change their spending behavior. The issue has undoubtedly been at play with lower-income households for some time now. But we can intuitively appreciate that it will not...
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
These S&P 500 Companies Generate Substantial Cash
Investors love to target companies with strong free cash flow. In its simplest form, free cash flow is the total cash a company holds onto after paying for operating costs and any capital expenditures. Free cash flow speaks volumes about a company’s financial health, but in what ways?. A...
Does Howard Hughes (HHC) Have the Potential to Rally 68% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
HHC - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $61.96, gaining 12.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $104 indicates a 67.9% upside potential.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Alibaba Fiscal Q2 Earnings Puts These ETFs in Focus
BABA - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Nov 17, wherein it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings but lagged on revenues. Driven by the earnings beat, shares of Alibaba jumped 7.8% to close the day, putting the ETFs with the largest allocation to the Chinese e-commerce giant in focus. These include ProShares Online Retail ETF (
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Don't Miss Out On The Next Leg Up In The Market
Ever since the markets put in their key upside reversal on October 13, stocks have been on a tear. On that day, the S&P gapped lower on the open and proceeded to fall by -2.39% at its worst, before quickly heading back up. Within the hour, stocks turned positive. And by day’s end, they closed with gains of 2.60%.
3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite alongside the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than other fund classes.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bowlero (BOWL) This Year?
BOWL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bowlero Corp. is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
How Much Upside is Left in UserTesting, Inc. (USER)? Wall Street Analysts Think 35%
USER - Free Report) have gained 109.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.42, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $10 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Pre-Markets Up Friday; Foot Locker Beats, Buckle Misses
We close out this eventful week with pre-market futures in the green across the board: the Dow is +230 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +35 and the Nasdaq +120 points aheads of the bell. The smoke continues to clear on big-box retailers having reported Q3 earnings, and economic prints continue the narrative, for the most part, that the economy remains on a slow trajectory toward lower inflation metrics. Major market indices are flat over the past five trading days, with the exception of the small-cap Russell 2000, which is down -2.5%.
Why Lowe's (LOW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
MRC (MRC) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Should Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
OMFS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $202.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
