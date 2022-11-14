ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall

Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
NBC San Diego

Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season

Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
NBC San Diego

Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences

Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
NBC San Diego

Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy

Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Falls Slightly on Friday, Heads for a Losing Week

The S&P 500 fell on Friday as investors pored over the latest earnings reports and assessed tougher language from Federal Reserve speakers. The broad market index was lower by 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 48 points, or 0.1%. All of...
NBC San Diego

FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows

FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
NBC San Diego

Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...

