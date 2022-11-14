Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bath & Body Works, Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bath & Body Works – Bath & Body Works' stock surged 25.2% after reporting per-share earnings that were more than double what analysts had anticipated. The retailer also raised its guidance for full-year per-share earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line – Shares...
Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall
Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Buyers Need a Six-Figure Income to Afford a ‘Typical' Home, Report Finds. Here's How to Reduce the Cost
In October, U.S. buyers needed to earn $107,281 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682 for a "typical home," according to Redfin. That's 45.6% higher than the $73,668 yearly income needed to cover the median mortgage payment 12 months ago. However, experts say there are a few ways...
Walmart and Target's Quarterly Results Lay Bare the Retailers' Stark Differences
Groceries account for more than half of Walmart's sales, and just 20% of Target's. It's one of the key differences that help explain the companies' diverging outlooks. On Tuesday, Walmart raised its outlook for the year. A day later, Target slashed its forecast for the key holiday quarter. Walmart's stock...
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-Cutting Customers Are Coming to Us in Tough Economy
Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs in the worsening economy, CEO Nikesh Arora said Thursday. The cybersecurity company, whose stock is in the bullpen for Cramer's Charitable Trust, reported a better-than-expected quarter. Palo Alto Networks is seeing tailwinds from customers looking to slash costs...
S&P 500 Falls Slightly on Friday, Heads for a Losing Week
The S&P 500 fell on Friday as investors pored over the latest earnings reports and assessed tougher language from Federal Reserve speakers. The broad market index was lower by 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 48 points, or 0.1%. All of...
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
Home Sales Fell for the Ninth Straight Month in October, as Higher Mortgage Rates Scared Off Potential Buyers
Home sales declined for the ninth straight month in October. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 5.9% from September to October, according to the National Association of Realtors. That is the slowest pace since December 2011, with the exception of a very brief drop at the beginning of the Covid-19...
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount
GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
