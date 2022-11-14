Ahead of the holiday season, a new collection is here to satisfy your party dressing needs, courtesy of Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Rent The Runway. The collection marks the first ever fashion collaboration for the actor-singer who has become a style-setter thanks to her portrayal of Mindy Chen, a fashion-forward nanny-turned-singer with a flair for bold colors, loud prints, and over-the-top accessories. And while, at first, the partnership may appear unexpected — it's not often that celebrities choose to partner with a rental platform over a brand — it makes perfect sense for Park, who was a Rent The Runway customer when she first moved to New York to start her career as an actor and didn't have access to designer clothing.

3 DAYS AGO