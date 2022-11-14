ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Moderna Says New Covid Booster Better Against Omicron BA.5, Triggers Immune Response Against BQ.1.1

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe for Human Consumption

The Food and Drug Administration for the first time cleared a lab-grown meat product developed by a California start-up as safe for human consumption. The decision marks a key milestone for cell-cultivated meats to eventually become available in U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. The FDA cleared Upside Foods, formerly known as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'

American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
Sourcing Journal

Experts Say This Lawsuit Could Force Shein to Stop the Steal

Dozens of fashion businesses and individual artists have sued the Chinese fast-fashion behemoth Shein for trademark infringement and other alleged offenses, but the litigation, cease-and-desist orders and settlements have done little to compel Shein to change its practices.  But some legal minds believe a lawsuit filed in a California U.S. District Court by the cannabis and apparel retailer Cookies SF last week may change all that for two reasons, not the least of which is that attorneys for the nationwide chain insist their client has the resources necessary to fight Shein all the way to the end of a trial.  Cookies SF...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion

Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act

This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse

Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Doug Leone, Sequoia's global managing partner, said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."

Comments / 0

Community Policy