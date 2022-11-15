Correctional deputy, daughter killed in Moreno Valley crash allegedly caused by drunk driver

A Riverside County corrections deputy and his 20-year-old daughter were killed in a head-on crash in Moreno Valley allegedly caused by a drunk driver, authorities say.

The alleged drunk driver, who was hospitalized after the crash, has been arrested for two counts of homicide, as well as driving under the influence and causing injury to a passenger in his own vehicle.

The violent collision was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday the deceased victims were identified as Daniel Jacks Jr., 45, of San Jacinto and his daughter, Hannah Jacks, 20, who was a front-seat passenger.

Daniel Jacks Jr. worked as a correctional deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, most recently at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He had been with the department since 2008 and was promoted to corporal earlier this year. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle believed to be responsible for the crash has been identified as Scott Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley.

Investigators say Bales was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck westbound on Gilman Springs Road when he apparently crossed over the middle of the divided highway and headed into oncoming traffic.

He crashed head-on into a Honda Insight that was traveling eastbound, driven by Daniel Jacks Jr. with Hannah in the front passenger seat.

News video showed the mangled truck and car at the scene. The truck was on the right shoulder, while the car ended up off the side of the road.

Investigators determined Bales was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He and his passenger, described only as a 45-year-old man from Moreno Valley, were hospitalized for injuries incurred during the head-on collision.

The stretch of Gilman Springs Road is considered fairly dangerous and has seen its share of fatal crashes over the years. A CHP spokesman noted that there has been work done on the road to make it safer, including adding double yellow lines and rumble strips as well as separating the lanes.

But driving drunk still significantly increases the danger.

"There's no reason at all to be driving drunk," said CHP Officer Jason Montez. "We have so many different rideshare services, public transportation and taxis. There's absolutely no reason. It's totally preventable."