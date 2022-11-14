Three Virginia players killed in campus shooting; suspect in custody

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO