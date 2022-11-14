ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

If I’d known hospitals are like ‘lobster traps’, my father might not have died on a ward

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcgY4_0jACMjpX00

'You need to try harder': Rishi Sunak told off by hospital patient over NHS's pay

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

Two years ago today, my father died alone and unnoticed in a hospital where he shouldn’t have been. The pain of his passing was worsened by the discovery that simple oversights and organisational inertia prevented him being at home where everyone agreed he belonged.

So it is apposite that one of Britain’s most senior emergency doctors has chosen this date to make a damning assessment of hospitals – facilities perhaps wrongly assumed to send people away in a better condition than in which they arrived.

Adrian Boyle, new president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, likened them to lobster traps. “They’re easy to get into and hard to get out of,” he said.

“If social care was able to do its job in the way we want it to, these poor people wouldn’t be stranded in hospital. I have elderly parents and I’m desperate to keep them out of hospital. For someone who is frail, hospital is often a bad place for them. They’re being harmed by being in hospital.”

If this is what a senior consultant says publicly, one can imagine what doctors and nurses are saying in private.

Dr Boyle is to be commended for his honesty; perhaps understandably, the NHS is too often defensive in the face of criticism. And he is entirely correct that the social care system is not quick enough in taking elderly patients off wards and back into their homes, care homes or palliative care.

But I do wish I had known this when dad, who had been walking around the garden and even working on his laptop, was taken into hospital with an infection.

(A minor quibble with Dr Boyle’s lobster trap analogy: the hospital my dad was in isn’t particularly easy to get into either, with long queues of ambulances outside.)

We were to some extent prepared for dad’s death, because he was losing his battle with cancer. However, his oncologist expected that we would have at least one more Christmas together and preparations had been made for his care at home including the swift delivery of a special bed and various contraptions.

We expected him home within days. But with ward visits totally banned because of Covid, and with busy nurses perhaps understandably taking phones off the hook, it was impossible to get information on his condition, still less an update on when he might be able to make the 10-minute journey home. Plans would be put in place, we were vaguely assured.

On the television news, there were stories of families in touch with their loved ones through FaceTime, helped by kind nurses, but dad’s phone went unanswered. We later discovered he had lost the strength to lift it and nobody had noticed it ringing.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

It was only by accident that we got to see him. A nurse who previously treated dad saw him on the ward and, horrified at his condition, called us to say that he was seriously unwell – something that various “practitioner leaders”, “acute care” doctors and “palliative coordinators” had not thought to act upon.

With sudden urgency, a social care plan was finally agreed so that he could come home the next day. But he never did; within hours, he was dead. The hospital later admitted nobody was with him when he died, nor could they even put an exact time on his death. His status as an end-of-life patient had seemingly come to define his care to the point where he deteriorated, and Covid provided the cover for this not to be noticed or communicated.

Yes, we must pay social care nurses more than delivery drivers so that there are fewer staff shortages. But we must also improve the ways in which hospitals and care services work together to get patients off busy wards, and into places where they belong. Sometimes that is not a matter of resources, but of common sense and basic care.

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

So very sad for your family and that your dad died alone 🤬should never have happened no matter the excuse. 😡

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

My wife almost died because I delayed a visit to ER – but there’s a reason I avoid US hospitals

Last week I almost killed my wife. It was the middle of the night and E poked me awake (grounds for murder in itself) to tell me that she wasn’t feeling well and there was an agonising pain in her stomach. I made a few sympathetic noises, gestured towards some painkillers and went back to sleep. An hour later she budged me awake again to say that she thought she should go to the emergency room. “Are you sure?” I asked. The idea of rousing our sleeping toddler and Uber-ing to a Philadelphia hospital at 3am seemed a little extreme. “It’s probably just gas or something,” I said. “See how it is in the morning!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care

A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
The Independent

Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital

One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
Daily Mail

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Daily Mail

Inside abandoned mental asylum left to rot nearly 30 years: Chilling photos reveal eerie remains of psychiatric hospital opened in 1903 where patients were once treated using electric shock therapy

These chilling photos reveal the history of an abandoned mental asylum and mortuary known for its treatment of patients using electroconvulsive therapy. The images, taken of Hellingly Hospital, close to the village of Hellingly, east of Hailsham, East Sussex, show the chilling remains of what life was like in a psychiatric hospital.
The Independent

The Independent

921K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy