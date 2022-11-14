Business in brief – Nov. 14, 2022

Lorie Powell

Lorie Powell has been appointed chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Richmond in Henrico. In her position as CEO, Powell oversees the day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality at the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, located at 5700 Fitzhugh Avenue. She assumed the position in October. Prior to joining Encompass Health, Powell served as assistant director of post-acute programs at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla. From 2005 to 2012, she served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital of Flint, Mich., before being promoted to regional director in January of 2013. During her time as regional director, Powell provided leadership to the local teams at more than 20 hospitals across the country. Powell earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Michigan, and her master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transaction in Henrico County: Centerwell – leased 5,951 SF of retail space at Parham One, 8101-8191 and 8151 Brook Road (Connie Jordan Nielsen, Alicia Brown and Nicki Jassy represented the landlord and Reilly Marchant represented the tenant).

