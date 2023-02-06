A Town Called Malice: release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the heady 1980s crime drama

A Town Called Malice is filmed against the backdrop of the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, with a banging 1980s soundtrack and endless romance, violence and high camp, so there promises to be a lot to like for those of us old enough to remember those heady days of the Eighties.

A Town Called Malice of course takes it title from the early 1980s hit song by The Jam (Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton). Strongly driven by music, A Town Called Malice ’s beating heart is the sound of the 1980s. It has been created by acclaimed director Nick Love and follows the Lords, a crime family from South London who are furious that they’ve fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain. They’re hoping a move to Spain will allow them to reinvent themselves and re-capture their former glory but some very large obstacles end up getting in the way.

Here's our guide to everything you need to know about A Town Called Malice on Sky Max...

The Jam had a hit with A Town Called Malice in 1982, and this Sky Max drama is named after the famous song. (Image credit: Getty)

A Town Called Malice is an eight-part drama that launches on Sky Max and NOW in the UK on Thursday March 16 at 9pm. It will also be available as a box set on Sky Box Sets. So make sure you grab your legwarmers and a pina colada and enjoy the 1980s ride! We will update with news on a US and international channel and release date in due course. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Is there an A Town Called Malice trailer?

Yes there's A Town Called Malice official trailer plus teaser trailer released by Sky. They feature all the 1980s headiness and plenty of criminal activity to take in, set to a big tune of the era (I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew. Take a look at below below...

A Town Called Malice plot

In A Town Called Malice , The Lords are definitely past their criminal heydays but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel nostalgic for their glory years. Gene Lord (Jack Rowan), the youngest of the clan, in particular feels he’s overlooked and neglected by his family who fail to recognise his intelligence and killer instincts. After narrowly surviving a gangland battle, Gene and his formidable girlfriend Cindy (Tahirah Sharif) flee to the Costa del Sol, Spain to evade arrest and find themselves embroiled in the local underworld, desperately trying to avoid trouble. Things heat up even further when the rest of the Lords join them on the Costa del Sol and try to reclaim their halcyon day as criminal top dogs. However, this does not go down well with Gene and Cindy, who have a very different plan...

A Town Called Malice see thrilling action in sunny Spain! (Image credit: Sky)

A Town Called Malice cast — who's starring

There's a great cast for A Town Called Malice. The Lord family is headed up by Jason Flemyng (Save Me, Lock , Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) as Albert Lord, Jack Rowan (Born to Kill, Peaky Blinders , Noughts and Crosses ) as Gene Lord, Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor) joins as Cindy Carter, who is Gene’s girlfriend, and Martha Plimpton ( Mass , The Good Wife) who plays Mint Ma.

They'll be joined by wider family members including Dougray Scott (Desperate Housewive s , Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2) as Uncle Tony. Also look out for Lex Shrapnel (Captain America) as Leonard Lord, Daniel Sharman ( Fear the Walking Dead, Medici ) as Kelly Lord, George Jaques (The Third Day: Autumn) as Anthony Lord and Eliza Butterworth (The Last Kingdom) as Carly Lord.

A Town Called Malice cast (from left) includes Jack Rowan, Tahirah Sharif,Dougray Scott and Martha Plimpton. (Image credit: Sky)

A Town Called Malice creator Nick Love

Nick Love is best known as the creator of the 2004 movie The Football Factory which starred current EastEnders favorite Danny Dyer. The film was about a bored Chelsea football hooligan.

Other Nick Love films have included The Business (also with Danny Dyer) and Goodbye Charlie Bright (Paul Nicholls, Danny Dyer, Nicola Stapleton). Love also wrote and directed the 2012 version of The Sweeney , which starred Ray Winstone, Plan B and Hayley Atwell.

Nick is also known for American Hero and the TV series Bulletproof , with Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters.

"I’m over excited and hugely grateful to Sky for supporting my vision once again," says Nick Love. "I've lived and breathed Malice for the past few years, and for it finally to come to fruition, is a dream come true. What an amazing cast. I'm so lucky to finally be working with some of my favourite actors and childhood heroes. I couldn’t be more excited to see how they bring the Lord family to life.”

Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning, at Sky Studios, adds: "If Dallas and Pulp Fiction created a love child to the strains of Duran Duran, it would be A Town Called Malice, an intoxicating cocktail of 1980s romance, avarice and violence, served up with pineapple chunks and an umbrella. Brought to life so brilliantly by Nick Love’s scripts, audiences will be taken back to the vivid world of the Costa Del Sol in its pomp, with a glorious take on the soundtrack of the era."

All about The Jam's hit song A Town Called Malice

A Town Called Malice takes its name from the famous song by the Jam, which became No1 in Britain in February 1982 and stayed there for three weeks. A Town Called Malice was the only Jam song to chart in the US where it reached No 31 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1982.

The title was a play on the name of the 1950 Nevil Shute novel A Town Like Alice , although singer-songwriter Paul Weller said he hadn’t read it at the time. He wrote the lyrics about his hometown of Woking and is still regarded as a classic. Take a look at The Jame singing A Town Like Malice below...

