ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Nicholas Centa is student of the month

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE2B1_0jA9wbRX00

NORWALK — Nicholas Centa is the Norwalk Elks #730 October Student of the Month.

Student: Nicholas Centa

School: St. Paul

Parents: Cheri and Joseph Centa

Extra Curricular Activities and Community Involvement:

Cross Country — State runner

National Honor Society

Class Vice PresidentAcademic Challenge

VEX Robotics Team

Swim Team

Track

Drug Free Clubs of America

Model U.N.

Eucharistic Minister

Current G.P.A.: 4.3

Future Goals and Plans:

Nick plans on attending The Ohio State University and major in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business. He would like to own his own business in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Baldwin Wallace University offers tution-free degree to fight teacher shortage

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University will bring down the cost of its math and science graduate teaching program to zero to help fight Ohio’s teacher shortage. BW’s math and science teaching program received funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education’s “Addressing the Educator Shortages” scholarship program.
BEREA, OH
lorainccc.edu

An entrepreneur’s idea takes flight

Lorain County Community College and Avon High School pilot Bridges to Success program to help high school seniors plan for post graduation. With an early College Credit Plus start, Avon High School junior Mason Moreck is on track to earn three LCCC degrees along with his high school diploma. Amherst...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city

PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
ELYRIA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
170
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy