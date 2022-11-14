Read full article on original website
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian penal colony
Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in a Russian penal colony. She describes what US basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years for drug possession, should expect, and shares the harsh conditions of colony life.
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine say they intend to evacuate up to 60,000 civilians further away from the frontline. Residents received a text message asking them to leave due to the threat of shelling by the Ukrainian army. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Putin escalates battle, sends diseased Russian prisoners to front lines
As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Putin points to the US while Russia sends prisoners with diseases to the front line of war, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
Former US ambassador says Putin using a nuke would spell 'the end of the Russian military'
A former US ambassador said Russian use of nukes in Ukraine would "end" Putin's military. Kurt Volker said that Putin is "increasingly desperate" and is embroiled in a war he can't win. Putin recently said he wouldn't use nuclear weapons, following earlier hints that he would. Any use of nuclear...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Russian soldiers in plain clothes are reportedly lingering in Kherson amid fears the retreat is a ploy to ambush Ukrainian troops
Russian troops in civilian clothing are lingering in Kherson despite being ordered to withdraw, according to reports, as Ukrainian officials express concerns that the retreat could be part of a ploy to lure Ukraine's forces into a trap. "You can see them on the streets even if they wear civilian...
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
White House says Russia casualty numbers 'striking,' calls for end to Ukraine war
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian war casualties are "quite staggering" and called for an end to the war in Ukraine on Thursday. Sullivan made an appearance during the afternoon White House press briefing and was asked how long Russia could operate with such high casualties, which are now said to top 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
msn.com
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
Two people are reported killed after projectiles are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. The origin of the projectiles is unclear. Former NATO ambassador Kurt Volker gives his reaction.
A month after Putin started drafting Russians to fight in Ukraine, some are already coming home in body bags
Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 people one month ago. Training appears to be minimal, with many already fighting, and some already dead. One expert said that Russia likely expects little of the men beyond serving as cannon fodder. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of Russian citizens...
Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'
Putin's repeated nuclear threats during the Ukraine war have raised alarm worldwide. But Jack Barsky, a former KGB agent, threw cold water on the possibility Putin would use a nuke. "Vladimir Putin is not a suicide bomber. Vladimir Putin wants to live," Barsky told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
