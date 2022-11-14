ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Wore Her Best Red Carpet Look Ever Last Night, I Don't Care What Anyone Says

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzSi1_0jA8mbew00

Good morning.

Republic

Something happened last night.

Republic

Taylor Swift — who slays every red carpet her Grammy-winning self graces — wore her best look ever, in my infallible opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtYH8_0jA8mbew00
Ian West — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in a bejeweled David Koma fall 2022 dress, and the slayage was incomprehensible:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpE3R_0jA8mbew00
Ian West — Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The way even 60 units of Botox couldn't hide my sheer shock at this slayage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N53ob_0jA8mbew00
Kate Green / Getty Images for MTV

Like, are you kidding?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0milSY_0jA8mbew00
Picture Alliance / DPA / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

She woke up and decided she was gonna out-beautify her already stunning self:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB8fU_0jA8mbew00
Sascha Schuermann / AFP via Getty Images

Wow.

Sascha Schuermann / AFP via Getty Images

Fuck it up, queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNdzA_0jA8mbew00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

TAYLEGEND.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVCpY_0jA8mbew00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

She also took home a shitload of much-deserved awards for All Too Well: The Short Film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXkAB_0jA8mbew00
Dave J Hogan / Getty Imges for MTV

What do you make of Taylor's look? Amazing, right? Let me know in the comments below, but only if you agree.

