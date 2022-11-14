ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Pakistan reverses course, bans 'Joyland' from cinemas

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jtxg_0jA8boAa00

Pakistan has reversed a previous decision to show its Oscar entry, “Joyland,” and has banned it from movie theaters, a government official said Monday.

The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, “Joyland” director Saim Sadiq condemned the government decision, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

The on-screen relationship between two characters has angered some conservatives for weeks in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where transgender people are considered outcasts by many despite some progress on transgender rights. A landmark Supreme Court ruling designates transgender people as a third gender, acknowledging that they identify as neither male nor female. The law is intended to protect the rights of transgender people.

Mobashir Hasan, the Pakistani government's principle information officer, said the film is “uncertified,” meaning it is barred from screening in cinemas under the jurisdiction of a central censor board. He did not explain why the film had lost its certification, despite being previously approved by the country's three film censor boards, and said the reversal of the decision was allowed under a 1979 order.

It was not immediately clear which cinemas would be affected or how a ban will be enforced.

Hasan shared a notice to senior government officials that “Joyland” is uncertified “in the whole of Pakistan” in cinemas under the Central Board of Film Censors' jurisdiction. Tahir Hassan, chairman of the CBFC, said one board had “uncertified” the film and that he was not sure about the other two.

Salman Sufi, an advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said he would ask the information minister to review the film and the ban. He told The Associated Press that a ban on a film like “Joyland,” highlighting issues faced by the transgender people in Pakistan, “strips them of their right” to talk about their issues.

Sufi said marginalized communities deserve a voice, like everyone else, including politicians. “Art is the best form for it, rather than blockages of roads or protesting,” he said, speaking in a personal capacity.

Director Sadiq said in an Instagram post that the film was seen and certified by all three censor boards in August 2022.

“The Pakistani constitution gives all provinces the autonomy to make their own decisions. Yet the ministry suddenly caved under pressure from a few extremist factions -- who have not seen the film -- and made a mockery of our federal censor board by rendering their decision irrelevant,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani government launched a hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect them from discrimination and harassment.

The government is attempting to pass an amendment to its transgender rights law, to allow people choose their gender identity for previously issued government documents, educational certificates, and national identity cards. But the proposed amendments have caused controversy, with hardline clerics opposing them.

“Joyland” is due to release in Pakistan on Nov. 18, coinciding with Transgender Awareness Week, and preliminary voting for the Academy Awards begins next month.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

On the Instagram accounts of fashion models and superstars last month, the sheikhdom of Qatar looked like one glittering party. High-heeled designers descended on exhibition openings and fashion shows in downtown Doha. Celebrities, including a prominent gay rights campaigner, snapped selfies on a pulsing dance floor. “As-salaam ’alykum Doha!” Dutch...
Leader Telegram

Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said. An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.” Marchenko’s statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists. Thursday's blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland. Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Action News Jax

Women lead climate talks' toughest topic: reparations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Men usually outnumber and outrank women negotiators in climate talks, except when it comes to global warming's thorniest diplomatic issue this year — reparations for climate disasters. The issue of polluting nations paying vulnerable countries is handed over to women, who...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy