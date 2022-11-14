ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

COP27 considers 'loss and damage' fund, but has yet to commit - draft text

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262fam_0jA8ONZA00

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Monday published a draft text setting out what the COP27 climate summit could agree on the subject of 'loss and damage' financing for countries being ravaged by climate impacts.

The draft text, which could change before it is adopted at the conclusion of the summit and in places contained multiple options, included a reference to the establishment of a new U.N.-administered fund.

The document said: "Arrangements for funding for responding to loss and damage may include:

a) A new fit-for-purpose fund under the UNFCCC;

b) An operating entity of the Financial Mechanism;

c) The strengthening of existing operating entities of the Financial Mechanism, recognizing their governance/governing instruments;

d) Public finance, including in the form of grants;

e) Grant-based funding from multiple sources;

f) Development finance;

g) Debt relief

h) Reform of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions;

i) Humanitarian assistance;

j) Innovative sources of funding;"

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

Regulations can burden small businesses, but research shows they can also help them grow

A couple of weeks before her short stint as prime minister ended, Liz Truss delivered on a pledge to tackle what some—including Truss—saw as red tape holding back "thousands of growing businesses" in the UK. The move focused on exempting small businesses from certain regulations to help stimulate growth. It involved expanding the government's definition of "small business" to release "thousands of UK businesses" from reporting requirements and regulations.
Reuters

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Guillaume Faury believes China and the West will reduce their mutual dependency in the long term but there is no question of them breaking off trade ties, he told Handelsblatt.
Reuters

Kremlin "neither confirms nor denies" talks with U.S. in Turkey

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara. The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.
PYMNTS

US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
The Guardian

Flagship post-Brexit Australia trade deal ‘not actually very good’, MPs hear

The UK’s flagship post-Brexit trade deal with Australia is “not actually a very good deal”, former environment secretary George Eustice has said. In highly critical comments, Eustice called for the resignation of Crawford Falconer, the interim permanent secretary for the Department for International Trade, telling the Commons Falconer “resented” people who understood technical trade issues better than him.
TechCrunch

Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role

As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
The Associated Press

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy