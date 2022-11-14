ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw1pf_0jA8Gb0u00

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnwood early Monday morning, police said.

A vehicle was driving very fast just before 4 a.m. in the 4300-block of Touhy Avenue before it hit a tree on the south side of Touhy, Lincolnwood police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The person who died had not yet been publicly identified later Monday morning.

RELATED: St. Ignatius holding special Mass for 16 hockey players injured in Indiana bus crash

Lincolnwood police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.

Touhy Avenue reopened about 11:30 a.m. after the investigation.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Person injured in Oswego shooting

The Oswego Police Department says that officers were called to the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive Tuesday night for a report of gunshots. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if...
OSWEGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Rear-end crash involving semis snarls First Ave. traffic

Nobody was hurt in a rear-end crash involving two semi-tractor trailer trucks on First Avenue in North Riverside on the afternoon of Nov. 14, but the cleanup effort snarled traffic for nearly two hours. A 31-year-old Orlando, Florida, man at the wheel of the offending 2023 Freightliner semi owned by...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed men robbed two couples in Lincoln Park on Monday night

Chicago police are investigating after two couples were robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park within 30 minutes on Monday night. First, a dark SUV pulled up on the 400 block of West Arlington, and three or four men wearing ski masks got out while displaying a firearm, said Kellie Bartoli, a Chicago police spokesperson.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy