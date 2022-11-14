ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Pakistan reverses course, bans 'Joyland' from cinemas

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072sEC_0jA8GGfl00

Pakistan has reversed a previous decision to show its Oscar entry, “Joyland,” and has banned it from movie theaters, a government official said Monday.

The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, “Joyland” director Saim Sadiq condemned the government decision, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

The on-screen relationship between two characters has angered some conservatives for weeks in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where transgender people are considered outcasts by many despite some progress on transgender rights. A landmark Supreme Court ruling designates transgender people as a third gender, acknowledging that they identify as neither male nor female. The law is intended to protect the rights of transgender people.

Mobashir Hasan, the Pakistani government's principle information officer, said the film is “uncertified,” meaning it is barred from screening in cinemas under the jurisdiction of a central censor board. He did not explain why the film had lost its certification, despite being previously approved by the country's three film censor boards, and said the reversal of the decision was allowed under a 1979 order.

It was not immediately clear which cinemas would be affected or how a ban will be enforced.

Hasan shared a notice to senior government officials that “Joyland” is uncertified “in the whole of Pakistan” in cinemas under the Central Board of Film Censors' jurisdiction. Tahir Hassan, chairman of the CBFC, said one board had “uncertified” the film and that he was not sure about the other two.

Salman Sufi, an advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said he would ask the information minister to review the film and the ban. He told The Associated Press that a ban on a film like “Joyland,” highlighting issues faced by the transgender people in Pakistan, “strips them of their right” to talk about their issues.

Sufi said marginalized communities deserve a voice, like everyone else, including politicians. “Art is the best form for it, rather than blockages of roads or protesting,” he said, speaking in a personal capacity.

Director Sadiq said in an Instagram post that the film was seen and certified by all three censor boards in August 2022.

“The Pakistani constitution gives all provinces the autonomy to make their own decisions. Yet the ministry suddenly caved under pressure from a few extremist factions -- who have not seen the film -- and made a mockery of our federal censor board by rendering their decision irrelevant,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani government launched a hotline for transgender people in an effort to protect them from discrimination and harassment.

The government is attempting to pass an amendment to its transgender rights law, to allow people choose their gender identity for previously issued government documents, educational certificates, and national identity cards. But the proposed amendments have caused controversy, with hardline clerics opposing them.

“Joyland” is due to release in Pakistan on Nov. 18, coinciding with Transgender Awareness Week, and preliminary voting for the Academy Awards begins next month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Official: Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s Odesa region

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said. An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”
Action News Jax

Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar's military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day. Australian Sean Turnell, Japan's Toru Kubota, Briton...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Flagship post-Brexit Australia trade deal ‘not actually very good’, MPs hear

The UK’s flagship post-Brexit trade deal with Australia is “not actually a very good deal”, former environment secretary George Eustice has said. In highly critical comments, Eustice called for the resignation of Crawford Falconer, the interim permanent secretary for the Department for International Trade, telling the Commons Falconer “resented” people who understood technical trade issues better than him.
ESPN

How the USMNT is preparing for the World Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar -- The preparations involved in getting a team ready for the World Cup are always complicated. In some cases, they can make or break a tournament. Germany's hideaway in Brazil in 2014 was widely hailed as being key to their eventual title. Conversely, the United States men's national team's decision to sequester themselves in a remote chalet in 1998 has often been cited as one of several factors that led to the team's miserable time in France.
BBC

London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament

London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists. Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found. Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the...
BBC

Stormont stalemate: The civil servants running Northern Ireland

The absence of Stormont Ministers has left senior civil servants controlling the government departments in Northern Ireland. The likelihood is that they will remain in control until the early part of next year, if not longer. They are dealing with many challenges, especially on the financial front, with Stormont departments...
The Associated Press

Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers return to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. “I think we still have a long way to go. But I’m I remain hopeful that we can come to good conclusions,” European Union’s top climate official, Frans Timmermans, said Wednesday. A small thaw in relations between the United States and China at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali has boosted hopes that the world’s top two polluters can help get a deal over the line in Egypt.
The Jewish Press

Romania Anchors Protection for Kosher Slaughter in Law

Representatives of the Romanian government and the Jewish community celebrated the signing into law on Tuesday of legislation that protects the practice of shechita, the kosher slaughter of animals. The move comes after some other European Union members have banned shechita in recent years, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Slovenia,...
AFP

Jailed Egypt activist ends hunger strike: letter

Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has ended a months long hunger strike, his family said Tuesday, after fears for his health grew and amid criticism of Cairo during the ongoing COP27 climate summit. Abdel Fattah, who consumed "only 100 calories a day" for seven months, escalated his strike, first to all food, then water as the COP27 climate summit opened on November 6 in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
TIME

Fed Up, Developing Countries Form Alliance to Charge More For Rainforest Conservation

For around $15, companies can offset a metric ton of their carbon emissions by buying a credit from Wildlife Works, a conservation organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It uses the money to stop slash-and-burn farmers from chopping down the world’s second largest rainforest, the Congo, by helping them transition to more sustainable forms of agriculture and other economic activities. The $15 per credit—a price set by a U.N.-backed carbon market—is better than many similar programs, says Wildlife Works’ DRC director JR Bwangoy-Bankanza. “But it’s not enough,” he says. “For people to protect the forest, they need more income, and we need a [bigger] funding stream.”
ABC News

ABC News

907K+
Followers
191K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy