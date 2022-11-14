FedEx Freight to furlough workers

FedEx Freight is furloughing employees.

The Memphis-based company’s less-than-truckload carrier service first told Freight Waves on Saturday, Nov. 12, it would furlough an unknown number of its workforce starting in December.

“In response to current business conditions impacting volumes, FedEx Freight is enacting a temporary furlough in some U.S. markets to align our workforce with operational requirements,” FedEx said in a statement to The Daily Memphian.

FedEx says some eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs.

The company said FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees and expects many employees will volunteer to participate in the program.

Following a low earnings quarter, FedEx is enacting several cost-cutting measures. In November, FedEx Express cut nine of its international flights as well as 23 domestic flights , saving the company about $700 million.

FedEx Freight has about 45,000 employees across the company’s markets.

While the company’s largest segment, FedEx Express, missed its financial goals by as much as $500 million in its first quarter, FedEx Freight’s operating income increased 67%, driven by yield management actions, including higher fuel surcharges, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits and lower shipments.

“The company will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow,” FedEx said in its statement.