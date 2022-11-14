ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nataša Pirc Musar: Slovenia elects Melania Trump’s lawyer as its first female president

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzcq1_0jA5CFe700
Nataša Pirc Musar speaks to the press as initial results of the presidential election are released in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on 13 November 2022 (AFP/Getty)

Lawyer and human rights advocate Nataša Pirc Musar has won presidential elections in Slovenia to become the country’s first female head of state.

She has defeated a conservative, former foreign minister Anze Logar, according to initial results.

Local reports said that the CV of the prominent lawyer includes representing former US first lady Melania Trump in copyright and other cases in Ms Trump’s native Slovenia.

When 99 per cent of the votes were counted, Ms Pirc Musar, 54, was leading with 53.8 per cent while her rival, Mr Logar, won 46.1 per cent.

Both candidates had run as independents, but centre-left and right-wing political blocs soon backed them.

Mr Logar was foreign minister in the conservative government of the right-wing former prime minister Janez Janša.

“I believe in democracy, human rights, in tolerant dialogue,” Ms Pirc Musar said before declaring victory. “There is a lot of work to be done.”

After declaring victory, she told reporters: “I will do my best to be a true president for all, to work for fundamental and constitutional human and democratic rights and democracy.”

The first female president of the EU and Nato member state replaces the veteran Borut Pahor who has been active in politics for 30 years.

Nearly half of the total population of two million voted, the election commission of Slovenia said.

“Slovenia has elected a president who believes in the European Union, in the democratic values on which the EU was founded,” Ms Pirc Musar said after her victory.

She added that the world is “facing tough times because of climate change” and that “young people are now putting the responsibility on our political shoulders to take care of our planet so that our next generation, our children, will live in a healthy and clean environment”.

Her role is mostly ceremonial but she will be commander-in-chief of Slovenia’s armed forces and will also nominate several top officials including six new judges to the nine-member constitutional court, as well as the central bank governor.

Ms Pirc Musar is a former TV presenter who went on to become an influential human rights lawyer.

The Slovenia Times reported that Ms Pirc Musar was born in 1968 and spent her childhood in Kamnik. She earnt a law degree in Ljubljana in 1992 and a PhD at the Vienna Faculty of Law in 2005. She later became a journalist and spent six years as a reporter and anchor of the central news show of TV Slovenija and five more as a news anchor at POP TV.

She was also the lawyer for Melania Trump in 2016 when the former first lady sued a magazine in Slovenia for suggesting that she was a high-end escort while pursuing her international modelling career. An out-of-court settlement was reached in that matter.

Ms Pirc Musar had announced her candidacy for the president of Slovenia in June this year. Her candidacy was endorsed by former presidents Milan Kučan and Danilo Türk.

Mr Logar has conceded defeat, and said that he hopes Ms Pirc Musar “will carry out all the promises” that she made during the campaign.

Robert Golob, the Slovenian prime minister, also congratulated Ms Pirc Musar, a strong proponent of LGBT+ rights, and said that the result is proof that the people want to live in a country where “the basic tenets of democracy such as human rights, the rule of law, independent media, freedom and a respectable dialogue are respected”.

He added: “I am convinced the two of us will cooperate well in addressing common challenges and strengthening an open, inclusive society that puts solidarity, cooperation and joint efforts to develop the country to everyone’s benefit at the forefront.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Newsweek

Russia State Reporter Calls Out Trump for Peddling 'Deep State Propaganda'

A reporter with Russian state media who also worked for several American outlets accused former President Donald Trump of peddling "deep state propaganda" after he suggested a number of Russian-made missiles that hit targets in Poland came from Russia. In a social media post Tuesday night, Lee Stranahan—a onetime writer...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Trump announcement - live: Trump 2024 flags and protesters converge on Trump Tower ahead of Mar-a-Lago speech

Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago this evening in which he is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Protesters and supporters have been seen at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the much-trailed event.The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6,...
NEW YORK STATE
TIME

Trump's 2024 Announcement Makes Clear He Has No Idea Why He Lost

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Most of us have bombed an assignment, be it a spelling test we forgot to cram for back in elementary school, a college exam that we just didn’t understand, or a work project with a deadline that we blew off until it was too late. Most of us slink away, vowing to do better next time and hoping it doesn’t define us.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust

Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family's trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former...
The Independent

Putin’s forces ‘dig in 60km behind Ukraine front line’ as Russia fears more losses

Russian forces are digging new trenches some 60km back from the current front line in Ukraine, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), suggesting the Kremlin is bracing for further Ukrainian advances.After retreating from Kherson – the only regional capital captured during the war so far – Russia continues to lose ground and its forces are focussing on reorganising, preparing and refitting defences across Ukraine, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update.Vladimir Putin’s forces have constructed “new trench systems” near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donets River between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, it said.“Some...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy