ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Public hearing to be held on offshore wind turbines in Ocean City, NJ

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqIxR_0jA4YWlL00

Could offshore wind farms come to this Jersey Shore town? 02:00

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A virtual public hearing is being held Monday night related to a proposed offshore wind farm near Ocean City.

Danish company Ørsted and PSEG are planning to build the offshore wind farm project known as Ocean Wind One . The companies said it will power 500,000 homes.

The Monday night hearing focuses on Ørsted's request to run underground cables from the offshore wind turbines, underneath the 35th Street beach entrance, to an onshore facility that will connect to the power grid.

"It's creating new career opportunities," said Tom Suthard, Ørsted's stakeholder relations manager for New Jersey. "It is a chance for local businesses to enter the supply chain to support offshore wind, and it's reducing our reliance on fossil fuel."

Suzanne Hornick, the founder of Protect Our Coast NJ , argued the offshore wind farm, billed as environmentally friendly, will cause more harm.

"The view is the least of my concerns," Hornick said. "I'm concerned about our environment, our economy, our ecology, our quality of life, our tourism industry."

Among her many concerns, Hornick fears the proposed farm will kill fish and damage the underwater ecosystem.

"This is going to eradicate many endangered species," Hornick said. "Particularly the North Atlantic right whale , which our ocean depends on."

Suthard argued the area of the ocean where the windfarm is being proposed has minimal fishing activity.

"Our foundations for our turbines actually become artificial reefs, and they start attracting species of mollusks and fish," Suthard said. "They create habitats, so we see a net benefit in that regard with our project."

The virtual hearing begins Monday night at 6 pm. A link to the wind turbines hearing can be found on Ocean City's website .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjdaily.com

Wind Farm Public Hearing Draws Passionate Statements

Residents of Ocean City overwhelmingly opposed an offshore wind energy farm during a virtual public hearing Monday night that also included strong support for the project from environmental and labor groups. Opponents criticized the proposed Ocean Wind 1 project by the Danish energy company Orsted, saying it will harm environmentally...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
njspotlightnews.org

Municipalities challenge where offshore wind cables will go

The dispute is over the route chosen for cables to bring power onshore. As the state works to roll out a wind energy program, it’s getting pushback from some coastal communities. Ocean City is challenging the plan for the Ocean Wind 1 project to run electric cables under its streets and rivers, citing environmental concerns. On Thursday, the Board of Public Utilities heard arguments for Ocean Wind 1’s preferred route through Sea Isle City and an alternative route, which would push the cable through Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
ATLANTIC, IA
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Welcome Shore Eats to Cape May Court House

We found out today that Shore Eats-Subs -Smash Burgers and Sandwiches will soon be opening at the former location on Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Cornerstone Plaza on Rt 9 in CMCH. Just last week Cape May Pho & Boba Tea open there. We found out that the sign is ordered,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
CBS Philly

50 properties affected by North Philly water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major water main break in North Philadelphia that shot water up into the air like a geyser on Thursday morning has since been placed under control. The 12-inch main break on the 1800 block of North 6th Street happened just before 6:45 a.m.An estimated 50 properties were impacted by the break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. Water will be restored as soon as possible. The water created a river running south along a stretch of 6th Street that lasted about 45 minutes. Parked cars nearby were hit by water. Philadelphia Water Department crews were able to shut off the water and get it under control by 7:15 a.m.But by then, so much water had been spilled in the street, it created a river running along the side of the Buttonwood Apartments.CBS3 spoke with a man off camera who lives in a unit on the first floor. He said he doesn't have any flooding and didn't even know there was a water main break. Philadelphia Gas Works is still on the scene working on the water main.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

“It’s going to clog the whole town:” Activist hold protest opposing potential restaurant on Cape Henlopen State Park grounds

LEWES, Del.- Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) proposed project that could bring a 6,000 square foot restaurant to the grounds on Cape Henlopen State Park got environmentalist across Sussex County ready to take action, as the Preserve Our Park Coalition hosted a protest Sunday. Although...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Last Seen in Atlantic City, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency

A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Water main break in North Philly impacting traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Water is shooting from the street in North Philadelphia after a major water main break. It looks like a geyser. The main break is located on the 1800 block of North 6th Street. The street is closed in that area near Cecil B. Moore Avenue. CBS3 has just learned from SEPTA they are rerouting buses in that area, so this major break is already impacting the morning commute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
95revive.com

I-95 South Reconstruction Completed, New Traffic Pattern Planned for Final Stage of BS1 Contract at Bridge Street

November 16, 2022 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Interstate 95 reconstruction between Levick Street and Carver Street (Section BS1) will finish as work shifts to the median for the final stage of reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy