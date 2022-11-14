Public hearing to be held on offshore wind turbines in Ocean City, NJ

Could offshore wind farms come to this Jersey Shore town? 02:00

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A virtual public hearing is being held Monday night related to a proposed offshore wind farm near Ocean City.

Danish company Ørsted and PSEG are planning to build the offshore wind farm project known as Ocean Wind One . The companies said it will power 500,000 homes.

The Monday night hearing focuses on Ørsted's request to run underground cables from the offshore wind turbines, underneath the 35th Street beach entrance, to an onshore facility that will connect to the power grid.

"It's creating new career opportunities," said Tom Suthard, Ørsted's stakeholder relations manager for New Jersey. "It is a chance for local businesses to enter the supply chain to support offshore wind, and it's reducing our reliance on fossil fuel."

Suzanne Hornick, the founder of Protect Our Coast NJ , argued the offshore wind farm, billed as environmentally friendly, will cause more harm.

"The view is the least of my concerns," Hornick said. "I'm concerned about our environment, our economy, our ecology, our quality of life, our tourism industry."

Among her many concerns, Hornick fears the proposed farm will kill fish and damage the underwater ecosystem.

"This is going to eradicate many endangered species," Hornick said. "Particularly the North Atlantic right whale , which our ocean depends on."

Suthard argued the area of the ocean where the windfarm is being proposed has minimal fishing activity.

"Our foundations for our turbines actually become artificial reefs, and they start attracting species of mollusks and fish," Suthard said. "They create habitats, so we see a net benefit in that regard with our project."

The virtual hearing begins Monday night at 6 pm. A link to the wind turbines hearing can be found on Ocean City's website .