ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAXRx_0jA4Ai7V00

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Suspected people smugglers fired shots at Hungarian police from a van carrying migrants on Monday during and after a car chase that ended without injuries in the country’s capital.

Two men were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungary’s counterterrorism agents following the chase that began around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city, police said in a statement.

The suspected people smugglers fired at police from a van with Hungarian license plates after refusing an order to pull over on the M5 highway near the town of Inarcs. Police continued the pursuit and the van was forced to stop on the outskirts of Budapest, after which the suspects fled into a forest and fired more shots at police.

A police officer fired a warning shot and then returned fire. The area was sealed off and the suspects, who claimed to be Iraqis, were apprehended about an hour after the chase began. No one was injured.

Police said 21 migrants who claimed Syrian citizenship were found in the van following the chase, and that the two suspects will be charged with people smuggling and violence against an official.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Convicted killer slain in California prison attack

IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a hospital where he died about nine hours later, authorities said. Two weapons were recovered. The prison is located in Imperial County, north of the Mexican border.
IMPERIAL, CA
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
AFP

'Monsters': Ukrainian women recount agony in Russian prisons

When Ukrainian medic Tetyana Vasylchenko was released from Russian captivity and, on the bus back to freedom, handed a Ukrainian flag, she finally broke down. "But when I was given a Ukrainian flag on the bus, I burst out crying." 
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
Sara B

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
The Associated Press

Driver arrested in sheriff's recruits crash is released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, of Diamond Bar, was released late Thursday. NBC4LA broadcast footage of him arriving home and reported that he didn’t answer any questions. “Due to the extreme complexity of the investigation, which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed, homicide investigators have released Mr. Gutierrez from the Sheriff’s Department custody today at approximately 9:55 PM,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Authorities identified Gutierrez as the driver of an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road early Wednesday in the suburban Whittier area, where a sheriff’s academy facility is located.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported. In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two members of...
The Associated Press

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died, Mexico’s navy announced Tuesday. Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more...
The Associated Press

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country’s people at the onset of winter. Freezing temperatures are putting additional pressure on energy networks, grid operator Ukrenergo said. “You always need to prepare for the worst. We understand that the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” Ukrenergo’s chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian state television. “We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long.” The capital of Kyiv is already facing a “huge deficit in electricity,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko told The Associated Press. Some 1.5 million to 2 million people — about half of the city’s population — are periodically plunged into darkness as authorities switch electricity from one district to another.
The Associated Press

Guatemala finds over 1,000 artifacts at Americans’ home

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala said Thursday they have found 1,222 possible archeological artefacts at the home of an American couple accused of smuggling historical relics. The apparently pre-Hispanic pieces found in a 12-hour inspection of the house in the tourist town of Antigua range from large...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy