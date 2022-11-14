Holiday Fair returns to Grand Central after a 2-year hiatus

A popular New York City holiday tradition is back after a two-year hiatus.

The Holiday Fair has returned to Grand Central terminal for the next six weeks.

The MTA says this is the longest-running indoor holiday fair in New York City.

This year's edition features dozens of local vendors and small businesses with a focus on quality craftmanship and products made in New York and the United States.

They are offering a diverse mix of giftable items, including men's and women's clothing and accessories, original artwork, jewelry, holiday keepsakes and distinctive home décor, self-care products, and endless varieties of handcrafted goods.

"I'm completely ecstatic and a little verklempt to be back here as this is my eighth year at Grand Central Terminal's Holiday Fair, and it's by far the most wonderful thing I do," said Karla Gudeon from Karla Gudeon Art and Design. "I have a line of hand watercolored engravings, so a 200 year-old technique, and the designs feature things like strong women, New York cities, some Judaica, some inspiration. It was devastating to me through the pandemic to not have this fair. To be back and have this opportunity to connect once again, with my customers, with my amazing fellow artisans, even with the engineers and security team that's here for the MTA, I feel like I've come home."

The fair was canceled the past two years, because of the pandemic. It is set to run through Christmas Eve.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

