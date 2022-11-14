Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups

Read full article on original website
Related
Turkey launches deadly aerial campaign over Syria in response to Istanbul bombing
Eleven people have been killed in Syria, including one journalist, after Turkish warplanes carried out an "air operation" in the country and neighboring Iraq late Saturday, according to an official from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). There have not been any casualties reported from the Iraqi side.
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries. The contrast is intentional.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Dutch court finds two Russians, one Ukrainian separatist guilty over downing of flight MH17
A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russians and a separatist Ukrainian guilty of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
IAEA warns whoever was behind 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is 'playing with fire'
Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident.
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
Russia continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure as it deals with sanctions and a recession. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the latest.
On GPS: Iran's youth uprising
The Atlantic Council's Holly Dagres tells Fareed why younger Iranians are rising up against Iran's theocracy.
Tapper reflects on Biden's broken pledge to hold Saudis accountable for Khashoggi murder
CNN's Jake Tapper questions why President Biden hasn't followed through on his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
Retired colonel 'very concerned' about US weapon shortages for Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton reacts to reports that the US is running low on weapons previously given to Ukraine that have been critical to the country's successes on the battlefield.
See images Ukraine says show Russian torture chambers in Kherson
Ukraine claims they have found evidence of torture by the Russians throughout Kherson. CNN's Sam Kiley reports on what was uncovered.
Jamal Khashoggi Fast Facts
View Jamal Khashoggi Fast Facts on CNN and learn more information about the life and murder of the Saudi journalist.
CNN visits US-Mexico border where migrants wait to cross into US
CNN's David Culver reports from Mexico, where migrants are waiting to cross into the US after a federal judge put on hold for five weeks his ruling striking down the controversial Title 42 immigration policy.
COP27 summit agrees to help climate victims. But it does nothing to stop fossil fuels
Negotiators at the UN's COP27 climate summit have reached a tentative agreement to establish a loss and damage fund for nations vulnerable to climate disasters, according to officials and observers.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2