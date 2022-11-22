(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday golf deals 2022

Cyber Monday 2022 is coming up soon on Monday the 28th of November, a couple of days after Black Friday takes place on the 25th.

Traditionally it is a day for finding the best laptops, televisions and such, but there are always deals to find on golf gear as well! Whether it's a new driver, one of the best golf bags , a dozen of the best golf balls or an incredible piece of tech, we will have you covered with the very best Cyber Monday golf deals you can pick up over that weekend.

Cyber Monday has been a great way to pick up last minute deals on golf gear, and last year we were impressed with how many good discounts there were. We can expect more of the same in 2022 and Amazon is always a great place to buy golfing essentials. We would also recommend checking retailers like Walmart, adidas, Nike, Rock Bottom Golf and many more because most of them will have Black Friday sales.

Make sure to keep checking back on this page as we'll list all of the very best live deals. But for now, check out all of the biggest savings across the web so far...

The best Cyber Monday golf deals in the US

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $129.98

Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $50 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time. View Deal

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon

Was $219.99 Now $179.99

As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course View Deal

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $499.99 Now $299.99

This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Cthe brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft. View Deal

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.99 Now $199.99

The flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favorite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100. It's a high MOI mallet design with easy alignment. View Deal

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $169.99 Now $139.98

The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too! View Deal

Driver deals (US)

Callaway Rogue Driver | $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $499.99 Now $249.99

Another brilliant Callaway driver is the Rogue from 2019, which is currently half price at what it originally retailed at! It features Jailbreak technology and is still a top performer. View Deal

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 75% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $599.99 Now $152.99

This is much better than half price right now. An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives. One of the best Black Friday golf deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Fairway and Hybrid Deals (US)

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods | $100 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $299.99 Now $199.99

Featuring Jailbreak technology, the Mavrik is a monster of a fairway wood and can be yours for under $200 right now with options in 3 and 5 wood with varying shafts. View Deal

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $249.99 Now $179.99

Need a new hybrid? The Callaway Mavrik was one of the best to be released in 2020 and is down below $180 right now with Dick's, coming in a good few options. It's another to feature the brand's impressive Jailbreak technology. View Deal

Wilson Staff D7 Hybrid | $50 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $179.99 Now $129.99

The D7 hybrid from Wilson Staff is slightly dated now but still a bargain this Black Friday below $130. It's very easy to hit and offers up a nice, high launch to help with landing shots into greens. View Deal

Iron Deals (US)

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons | $88 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $787.99 Now $699.99

Treating yourself to new irons this Black Friday? The 2020 SIM Max irons are some of the best high launching, forgiving ones you can get and a solid deal at this price. View Deal

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were $799.99 Now $599.99

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts. View Deal

Wedge Deals (US)

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $149.99 Now $109.99

Need new wedges? The original Milled Grind from TaylorMade is just $110 right now and available in lofts ranging from 52 to 60 degrees and everything in between. A very solid performer, especially at this price. View Deal

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | 20% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $119.99

Cleveland is a big player in the wedge category and the RTX ZipCore is one of the best golf wedges you can buy. Save a tidy 20% with Amazon right now on the 56 degree model. View Deal

Putter Deals (US)

Odyssey Triple Track 2-Ball Blade Putter | $50 off at Golf Galaxy

Was $249.99 Now $199.99

Odyssey's eye-catching triple-track technology helps with alignment and this classic 2-ball blade can help you hole more putts if you're looking for a change on the greens. View Deal

Tech Deals (US)

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder | $100 off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $199.99

The 300 Pro from Callaway is under $200 right now at Amazon, a great saving of $100! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use. View Deal

Bushnell Pro XE Laser | $70.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $549.99 Now $479.98

A big saving on one the best golf laser rangefinders . In our full Bushnell Pro XE laser rangefinder review we enjoyed the crystal clear display, rapid detection of the flag and useful compensating features that produced the most accurate distances regardless of slope, temperature and altitude. View Deal

Garmin Approach G12 GPS Rangefinder | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $149.99 Now $119.98

Need a cheap, pocket size GPS? The Approach G12 comes loaded with yardages on more than 42,000 courses. You'll get a hi-res 1.3inch display and it all comes in a waterproof package. View Deal

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $30 off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $119.99

The Garmin Approach S10 is a brilliant and simple GPS watch that offers up front, center and back yardages as well as hazards, on over 41,000 golf courses. View Deal

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | $50.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $199.99 Now $149.98

Save over $50 on the S12, which is down to its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box. View Deal

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $399.99 Now $299.98

Save $100 on one of the best golf GPS watches at Dick's. We've tested the Approach S60 GPS watch and found it to be one of the best looking GPS watches we've ever tested. Its colour touchscreen is crystal clear and intuitive to use, while features like movable pin positions give you laser-like accuracy on your wrist. View Deal

Golf Ball Deals (US)

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal

Were $42.95 Now $34.95 or three boxes for under $75

Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowing for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on one dozen or get them for as low as $24.98 per box if you buy three - the real deal here! View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | $5.02 off at Walmart

Were $44.99 Now $39.97

The popular Chrome Soft is one of the best golf balls you can buy. Featuring a urethane cover and a soft fast core, the Chrome Soft provides superb spin control with maximum distance. View Deal

Shoe Deals (US)

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were £169.99 Now $139.98

The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OG's is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and color options too! View Deal

Apparel Deals (US)

Callaway Swing Tech Solid Color Polo Shirt | $19.05 at Walmart

Was $70.99 Now $51.70

This polo shirt has water wicking and cooling technology to keep you at just the right temperature when you're playing. This is now only available in limited colors/sizes so it's definitely one to snap up quickly. View Deal

Bag Deals (US)

Izzo Ultra Lite Stand Bag | $50.45 off at Amazon

Was $129.99 Now $82.08

Need a new lightweight stand bag? This Izzo model is a bargain at just $82. It features a four-way top, full-length dividers, a rain hood and weighs just 3.2lbs! View Deal

Decathlon Inesis Light Stand Bag | $31.99 off at Walmart

Was $119.99 Now $88

We're big fans on Inesis golf equipment, which is always well priced and performs much better than the price suggests. This lightweight stand bag at Walmart is below $90 right now in the Cyber Sales so a fantastic pick up at this tiny price. View Deal

Callaway Golf 2021 Fairway C Stand Bag | $20 off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $179.95

This awesome Callaway stand bag is down $20 in the Cyber Monday sales. Callaway makes some of the best golf stand bags on the market and the Fairway C model is a top quality bag. View Deal

Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag | 30% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $105.19

If you like to ride in a cart or use a push cart then this is a steal. The Izzo Ultra Lite model comes with a 14-way divider, six pockets, an easy-grip handle, umbrella holder and more - all for just over $105. View Deal

Accessory Deals US

Oakley Men's Portal X Rectangular Sunglasses | 18% off at Amazon

Were $173 Now $141.40

Oakley makes some of the best golf sunglasses and the Portal X is a fantastic model that is both stylish and functional for playing golf and in everyday life. These are a quality item and a real bargain at half price right now in the Cyber sales. View Deal

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer | $11.99 off at Amazon

Was $79.99 Now $68

This fantastic swing trainer is a must-have if you're not hitting it the best at the moment. It helps with swing sequence, rhythm and release to get you into correct positions throughout the swing - can't recommend enough! View Deal

Phigolf Smart Golf Game Simulator with Swing Stick | 20% off at Amazon

Was $275 Now $218

Play the popular WGT Tour video game with this high-tech Phigolf smart simulator. It includes world famous courses, competitive multiplayer games, 3D Swing Analysis, and much more. It would make a fantastic Christmas gift or a gift to yourself to help get more out of your golf game. View Deal

The best Cyber Monday golf deals in the UK

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | £160 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £289

This is the best deal on a 2021 driver we've seen so far in the Cyber sales. The SIM2 Max is one of the best golf drivers of 202 and was used by plenty of the world's best including Rory and DJ. View Deal

Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £250 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £499 Now £249

Callaway have joined the party with a lovely discounted 2021 driver! The Epic Speed is one of the best golf drivers on the market and it can be yours at this new low of £249. Read our full Callaway Epic 21 drivers review if you're interested as the Max and Max LS models are also on sale right now. View Deal

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £200 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £249.99

Save around £200 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300, let alone £250. View Deal

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf

Was £109 Now £88.90

The original Milled Grind wedge from TaylorMade can be yours for under £89, a deal you simply can't go wrong with if your wedges are in need of an upgrade. It's available in 56 and 60 degree lofts. View Deal

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 33% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £119.85

Save over £60 on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price - and the incredible offer is ending soon! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box. View Deal

Driver Deals (UK)

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | £160 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £289

This is the best deal on a 2021 driver we've seen so far in the Cyber sales. The SIM2 Max is one of the best golf drivers of 2021 . It has been played out on tour by plenty of the world's best including Rory and DJ. View Deal

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £200 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £249.99

Save around £200 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour. A real steal to get this under £300, let alone £250. View Deal

Fairway and Hybrid Deals (UK)

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £269 Now £159.99

Another fantastic TaylorMade deal here on the brilliant SIM Max 2020 fairway wood. In our review we found them to produce market leading ball speed at the time. View Deal

Iron Deals (UK)

Titleist T200 Irons | £370 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £1,099 Now £729

Save £370 on the previous generation Titleist T200 irons, a set that is perfect for higher handicappers. Titleist irons are rarely on sale so this is a great chance to pick up a discounted set! View Deal

Wedge Deals (UK)

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf

Was £109 Now £88.90

Want an even cheaper TaylorMade wedge? The original Milled Grind can be yours for under £89, a deal you simply can't go wrong with. It's available in multiple lofts so you can pick up more than one for your bag. View Deal

Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £149 Now £99

The MD5 continues to be one of the best golf wedges money can buy and right now it is £50 off. It provided exceptionally soft feel and spin control when we tested it and there are loads of loft and grind options too. View Deal

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £159 Now £109

Save £50 on one of the best golf wedges on the market! The Vokey brand is now legendary and the SM8 is arguably the best wedge you can buy in 2021. It's played extensively out on Tour and we'd recommend trying them out for yourself. View Deal

Putter Deals (UK)

Tech Deals (UK)

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £89.99

Featuring slope system and and flag-lock, the Mileseey Professional Precision golf rangefinder offers superb value for money. If you're looking for a cheap laser then you can't go wrong at this price. View Deal

Easygreen Golf Laser Rangefinder | 52% off at Amazon

Was £249.99 Now £118.99

Whenever we've tested Easygreen lasers we've always been impressed so this is easily one of the best deals of Black Friday so far. Save a massive £131 and pick up a laser than features slope technology for around £120! View Deal

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 33% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £119.85

Save around £60 on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price - although this fantastic deal is ending soon! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box. View Deal

Golf Ball Deals (UK)

Wilson Staff Duo Optix Golf Balls | 22% off at Amazon

Were £23 Now £17.95

Looking to add some color to your golf game? Pick up a dozen of the Wilson Duo Optix balls in bright, matte orange. The balls are easier to spot during the winter months and come with a soft feel. View Deal

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | 24% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 Now £37.95

The popular five-piece TaylorMade TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get on Black Friday. View Deal

Shoe Deals (UK)

Puma Fusion Pro Golf Shoes | £27 off at Sports Direct

Were £74.99 Now £47.99

Pick these Pumas up for under £48 right now, coming in lots of sizes and your choice of white and black (black sizes are more limited so act fast). View Deal

Apparel Deals (UK)

FootJoy Hydroknit Half Zip Waterproof Jacket | £55 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £174.99 Now £119.99

Get £55 off one of our favorite waterproof jackets in one of three colors. In our FootJoy HydroKnit jacket review we found it difficult to really see any faults with it. It's really lightweight and comfortable to swing in and the addition of pockets and elastic cuffs take the new version to the next level. View Deal

Accessory Deals UK

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 10% off at Amazon

Was £29.99 Now £26.99

Quite simply one of the best and most enjoyable putting aids out there right now - check out our full review . It's best use is to help with pace control and finding the 'perfect putt' is a great way to focus your practise and keep it entertaining. View Deal

Golf Monthly Subscription | Subscribe from £23.50

Subscribe to Golf Monthly from just £23.50 and you can also get a free a dozen Srixon Z-Star golf balls worth £39.99. View Deal

Are the Cyber Monday Golf deals good this year?

Cyber Monday is nearly upon us and whilst the day may have previously been synonymous for picking up the best TV and laptops at low prices, we've seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years during Cyber Monday.

Last year, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Epic Speed range to TaylorMade metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category. This year, the deals have been bigger and better across the board with some genuine bargains and lowest-ever prices.

Whether it's a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech or more - Golf Monthly will have you covered with all of the very best Cyber Monday golf deals across the internet.

Where are the best places to find Cyber Monday golf deals?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods , Golf Galaxy , Rock Bottom Golf , Walmart and, of course, Amazon .

In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf , American Golf , Sports Direct , Click Golf and Amazon .

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Cyber Monday golf deals ) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular.

Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike , adidas , Puma and Under Armour .

Enjoy the sales and saving your hard-earned cash!